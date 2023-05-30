Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Olivia Webb has scored a lot of goals during her career playing for the girls soccer team at Wise County Central High School and she converted her most important score on Tuesday night.

Webb found the back of the net in the 58th minute off an assist from Abbie Jordan and that turned out to be the difference as Central earned a 1-0 victory over Richlands in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Central (16-2-2) clinched the first state tourney berth in program history and hosts Graham in Thursday’s title match.

Goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton made eight saves in the shutout.

“Richlands is a very disciplined team and are strong and fast,” said Central coach Matthew Mullins. “They gave us a huge challenge defensively and did a good job of stalling several attacks. We stayed on the front foot and possessed well, communicated and pressed. We scored late in the game to take the lead after having several missed chances earlier in the game…. Rhiannon made some huge saves to keep them out of the net.”

Graham 3, Union 2 Ella Dales scored two goals and dished out an assist to lead Graham to a Region 2D semifinal win over the Bears.

Sophie Scarberry added a goal for Graham, while Arloha Rifkin added an assist.

Eastern Montgomery 8, George Wythe 0

Maddie Bruce scored four goals as the Eastern Montgomery Mustangs mashed George Wythe in the semifinals of the Region 1C tournament.

Aija McHone, Lilly Underwood, Lacy Davis and Nadya Hubbard also found the back of the net for EM.

GW finishes the season 9-8-2.

BASEBALL

Narrows 6,

George Wythe 5

Carson Crigger had two hits and also picked up the win on the mound as Narrows defeated the Maroons in a Region 1C semifinal contest.

Hunter Owens doubled for the Green Wave. Aiden McGlothlin earned the save for Narrows, which scored four runs in the second and two more in the fourth.

Owen Repass hit a two-run home run to highlight a five-run fourth inning for the Maroons. Sebastian Gomez and Brady Walters had doubles, while Colton Green took the loss for the Maroons, which finished 11-10 on the season.

SOFTBALL

Auburn 8,

George Wythe 0

The Kirsten Fleet show continues to dominate the competition.

The Auburn senior and James Madison signee threw a perfect game, including 17 strikeouts, while also connecting on a home run and triple in the Eagles’ Region 1C semifinal win over the Maroons.

Grace Wilson added two hits and drove in four runs for Auburn. Emma Greenhaigh added one hits and two RBIs.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lebanon 5, Grundy 0

Averi Russell and Mckenzie Boyd won singles matches and then combined to win a double match to guide Lebanon to a 5-0 Region 1D championship match win over Grundy.

Lebanon will host Fort Chiswell in a Class 1 state quarterfinal match on Friday at JS Easterly Park in Lebanon. Grundy travels to face George Wythe on Thursday in another Class 1D state quarterfinal team match.