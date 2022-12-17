Prep Roundup: Tennessee High starts 10-0

Tennessee High is a perfect 10.

The Vikings held off the homestanding Gate City Blue Devils for a 62-57 boys basketball victory on Saturday night and improved to 10-0 in the process.

Colin Brown led THS with 17 points, while Creed Musick and Brandon Dufore added 12 points apiece. Dufore had scored the 1,000th point of his prep career the night before in a win over West Ridge.

The contest was tied at 40 after three quarters, but Tennessee High made some clutch free throws down the stretch to prevail.

Bo Morris led Gate City with 21 points.

John Battle 47, Parry McCluer 42

Porter Gobble pumped in 15 points as the John Battle Trojans bopped the Blues of Parry McCluer in the opening game of the Bob Johnson Classic at Lord Botetourt High School.

Gavin Ratliff added 13 points for the Trojans, who bounced back from Friday’s overtime loss to Lee High.

Battle outscored the Blues 21-10 in the final two quarters to rally from a six-point halftime deficit.

John Snider led PM with 19 points.

It was actually the third meeting between the programs.

Battle beat Parry McCluer in the semifinals of the 1998 Region C tournament and lost to the Blues in the first round of the 1999 Region C tourney. Porter Gobble’s dad, Jimmy, played on both those teams.

Twin Springs 83, Lee High 62

The Twin Springs twosome lit up the scoreboard once again.

Connor Lane pumped in 38 points and Bradley Owens added 32 points as the Titans earned a non-district win over visiting Lee High.

Konner Early and Brayden Hammonds scored 16 points apiece for the Generals, but that dynamic duo was not as prolific as the Twin Springs pairing.

Sullivan East 60, Hancock County 33

Four Patriots reached double figures in the opening round of the Big H BBQ Bash at Cherokee High School.

Drake Fisher led Sullivan East with 17 points. Jacob Witcher scored 16 points, Tyler Cross added 15 and Corbin Laisure finished with 11.

Chandler Ferguson had 16 and Chandler Parson added 10 in the loss.

GIRLS

Gate City 72, Tennessee High 48

Braylin Steele scored 16 points to lead the way as Gate City trounced Tennessee High.

Lexi Ervin added 14 points for the Blue Devils, who vanquished the Vikings for the second time this season.

Cumberland Gap 55, Twin Springs 40

Kayli Dunn (25 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists) had a good performance for Twin Springs, but it wasn’t enough.

Lynn Camp 51, Thomas Walker 41

Alissa Crumpler scored 13 points and Abby Mabe added 12 for Lynn Camp a win over the Pioneers.

Thomas Walker was led by Chloe Marcum with a game-high 13 points and nine for Kali Woods.