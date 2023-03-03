Michaela Dixon had 13 points and six rebounds in Tri-Cities Christian’s 53-22 loss to Jefferson Christian Academy (Rich Creek, Va.) in the National Association of Christian Athletics (NACA) Division 5 championship game on Friday in Dayton, Tennessee.
Jefferson Christian (17-3) was led by Payton Dunbar with 24 points. Abby Reed added 12.
Faith Green and Dixon made the NACA Division 5 all-tournament team for the Eagles.
Tri-Cities Christian finished the season with a 16-5 record, finishing as the NACA Division 5 national runner-up.