Sophomore pitcher Sophia Wright once again had the right stuff for the softball team at Patrick Henry High School.

The ace hurled a one-hit shutout as the Rebels went on the road and took a 3-0 win over the Twin Springs Titans on Wednesday evening in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D softball tournament.

It was the fourth time in six games Wright has blanked an opponent. She finished with eight strikeouts.

Marah Woodlee (2-for-3, RBI) led Patrick Henry at the plate, while Abbey Widener, Lexie Boone and Braelyn Scammell recorded the other hits for the Rebels. PH scored once in the first inning and twice more in the fifth.

The Rebels play at Honaker in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Amica Dooley had the lone hit for Twin Springs, which committed four errors. Makenzie Gillenwater struck out six in her five-hitter.

BASEBALL

Chilhowie 5, Northwood 0

Dawson Tuell went the distance in pitching a shutout and Noah Hill homered as the Chilhowie Warriors collected a win over Thomas Walker on Wednesday in the opening round of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Chilhowie scored twice in the third inning to take the lead for good and Hill, who finished with two RBIs, went yard in the fourth inning.

Four of Chilhowie’s five runs were scored by the seven, eight and nine-hole hitter as the defending region champs got major production from the bottom of the order.

Meanwhile, Tuell yielded just three hits.

“Dawson was very cool and collected,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “Laser-focused and mentally prepared for the game. He’s the kind of guy you want with the ball in games like today.”

Thomas Walker (10-13) got 6 1/3 innings and nine strikeouts from ace left-handed pitcher Cameron Grabeel in the final game of his high school career.

Chilhowie (15-8) plays at Black Diamond District champion Honaker on Friday in a quarterfinal clash.

BOYS SOCCER

Lebanon def. Grundy

Honaker def. Holston

The Lebanon Pioneers and Honaker Tigers both advanced to the finals of the Region 1D tournament after their semifinal opponents forfeited.

Honaker hosts Lebanon on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the title match.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abingdon 6, Staunton River 0

Staunton River was the top seed in the VHSL Region 3D tournament, but the Abingdon Falcons once again proved they were the top team.

Lauren Wimmer, Grayson Woodall, Eliza Cozart, Wrenn Rainero, Katy Creasy and Eller Buddington were all triumphant in singles as the Falcons cruised past top-seeded Staunton River.

It was the fourth straight region title for the Falcons.