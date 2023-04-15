It stormed in Bristol at various points on Friday, so it was only fitting that the softball team at John Battle High School provided some additional thunder.

Junior Raniah Gaitor hit a walk-off home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning – Battle’s fourth longball of the inning and fifth of the game – as the Trojans took a thrilling 5-4 Mountain 7 District victory over the Wise County Central Warriors.

Battle trailed 4-1 entering the seventh inning, before Jordan Roulett-Wheeler and Saylor Baldwin hit back-to-back home runs. After Madison Bowery flew out, Eden Wallace hit a game-tying homer and then Gaitor connected for the game-winner.

Bowery had homered in the second inning to get the Trojans (4-6, 3-3) on the board as she, Wallace and Gaitor each finished with two hits.

“We got off to a slow start, but the girls kept fighting,” said first-year Battle head coach Tommy Harmon. “One of the things I have been doing this year is trying to get the fire and determination back into this group and I think it’s working. We’ve played really well the past four or five games and I’m beginning to see that they want to win. It’s a good feeling as a coach to see improvement from game to game. I’m super proud of these girls.”

Central had two homers of its own as Emily Sturgill and Taylor Cochran went yard. Sturgill finished 3-for-4, while Cochran contributed two hits.

Chilhowie 7, Holston 4

Kayla Roland got on a roll for the Chilhowie Warriors on Friday afternoon.

The senior went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs to lead the way in a Hogoheegee District victory over the Holston Cavaliers.

Denessa Martin added two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs as Chilhowie overcame an early 3-0 deficit. Lexi Williams also had two hits, while freshman Emmaline Dowell pitched a five-hitter.

Sophomore Rily Cobler had two hits for Holston, while MJ Musser tallied two RBIs.

Abingdon 6, Ridgeview 2

Lauren Baker went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and was also the winning pitcher as Abingdon improved to 8-2 with a Mountain 7 District victory.

Brenna Green and Kinley Brooks added two hits apiece for the Falcons.

Maddie Fleming had two hits for Ridgeview, while Maggie Grant and McKenna McFall scored the runs for the Wolfpack.

Gate City 8, Union 1

Freshman Ada Gillenwater of the Blue Devils had a day to remember.

She pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and also tallied three RBIs as Gate City overwhelmed Union for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Gate City (10-2, 5-0) also received three hits apiece from KK Baker and Addie Gibson.

Kylee Castle and Bella Bascope had Union’s hits, while Aliyah Davidson scored the lone run for the Bears.

Daniel Boone 18, Sullivan East 1

Josey Jenkins had three RBIs and Daniel Boone broke out the bats in overpowering the Patriots.

Jayla Vance, Olivia Ashbrook, Keelye Fields and Kyndl Hodge had East’s four hits off Kayleigh Quesenberry of Boone.

Vance scored East’s only run in the third inning on a RBI from Olivia Ashbrook.

Fort Chiswell 5, George Wythe 2

Ryleigh Dalton had three hits as the Fort Chiswell Pioneers posted an eight-inning win over their Mountain Empire District archrivals.

George Wythe received two hits from Samara Sheffey and two RBIs from Jasmine Faulkner.

BASEBALL

Eastside 8, J.I. Burton 7

Landon Nixon had a game-tying RBI single and scored the winning run on an error to highlight a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Eastside Spartans earned a crucial Cumberland District victory at Tracy Stallard Field.

Clay Ward went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Eastside (6-2, 2-0), while Tanner Perry had two hits and also tossed two hitless innings of relief. Jaxsyn Collins added two RBIs for the Spartans.

Burton (2-5, 1-1) received two RBIs apiece from Dauntae Keys and Braylon McConnell. The Raiders led 7-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning.

Chilhowie 3, Holston 0

Dawson Tuell spun a four-hit shutout with six strikeouts as the Chilhowie Warriors earned a Hogoheegee District victory.

Tuell is 4-0 on the mound this season and was also the only player in Friday’s game with multiple hits as he had two of those. The Warriors (6-4, 1-0) played flawless defense.

Brycen Richardson pitched well for Holston in a tough-luck loss.

George Wythe 5, Fort Chiswell 1

Colton Green struck out nine in a complete-game three-hitter as the George Wythe Maroons earned a Mountain Empire District victory over Fort Chiswell.

Logan Mullins and Owen Repass each had two hits for the Maroons with Mullins driving in two runs. Brady Walters added a triple.

Larson Edmonds, Elijah Williams and Zayne Salyers had the hits for Fort Chiswell.

Abingdon 1, Ridgeview 0

Beckett Dotson struck out 14 and did not issue a walk in pitching a three-hit shutout as the Abingdon Falcons held off much-improved Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Abingdon (6-4, 5-0) scored its only run in the third inning as Elijah Parks scored on an error. Parks had two of Abingdon’s three hits, while Jett Humphries had the other.

Abingdon did not strike out against Ridgeview pitcher Brent Mullins.

Brandon Beavers, Austin Rose and Terran Owens had the hits for the Wolfpack.

John Battle 15, Wise Central 2

Broadie Bailey and Caden Sturgill each had two RBIs as the John Battle Trojans snapped a two-game losing streak by whipping Mountain 7 District nemesis Wise County Central in six innings.

Ryan Mix added two hits for the Trojans (7-3, 5-1), while Noah Sills struck out nine over five solid innings to notch the win on the mound. Nine different players scored runs for Battle and every player in the starting lineup reached base at least once.

Braeden Church went 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored for Central (6-4, 3-3), while Robbie Wilson scored the other run for the Warriors.

Tazewell 3, Marion 2

Tre Blankenship had two hits, Tazewell played flawless defense and the Bulldogs got strong pitching in a Southwest District victory.

Jackson Myers and Brody Patterson combined to pitch a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Reid Osborne had two hits for Marion.

GIRLS SOCCER

Graham 8, George Wythe 0

Reagyn Ramsay scored two goals and dished out two assists in leading the G-Girls to a non-district win.

Ella Dales added three goals in the win.

Eastern Montgomery 8, Honaker 0

The powerful Mustangs had no trouble against Honaker.

Wise Central 1, John Battle 0

Olivia Webb scored a goal and goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton got the shutout as the Warriors won a crucial Mountain 7 District game.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 9, Ridgeview 0

Abingdon goalkeeper Dennin Jenkins had a clean sheet, while Pickett Johnson and Mason Sollien each scored two goals as the Falcons easily won a Mountain 7 District match.

Tyler Rogers, Ayaan Patel, Rylan Kreps, Trenton Vestal and Peyton Vestal also found the back of the net for AHS. Kreps and Johnson finished with two assists apiece.

George Wythe 3, Graham 2

Devan Patel scored three goals and goalkeeper Tyler Horton made 15 saves as the Maroons won a marquee non-district clash.

Zane Perkins and Trenton Hall had assists in the triumph.

LATE THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Castlewood 2, Thomas Walker 1

Kaden Lasley had two of Castlewood’s three hits and also tallied a RBI as the Blue Devils edged Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District triumph.

Peyton King and Brad Steffey scored the runs for the Blue Devils, crossing the plate in the first inning and the sixth inning.

Aidan Grabeel had two hits for Thomas Walker.

Tazewell 7, Grayson County 6

Chase Brown doubled on a 1-2 pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Tazewell Bulldogs a thrilling non-district victory.

Tazewell scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 deadlock, but Grayson County answered with four runs of its own in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings.

Brown had been 0-for-5 before delivering his clutch hit. Tre Blankenship and Andrew Larimer each had three hits for the Bulldogs.

Grayson County (8-4) struck out 17 times against the Tazewell pitching tandem of Luke Childress and Ricky Compton.