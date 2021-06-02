PREP ROUNDUP: Maggie Lampkin (Lebanon), Logan Leonard (John Battle) still launching homers for unbeaten teams; Lexie Lane (Holston), Cameron Grabeel (Thomas Walker), Nathan Barlow (Virginia High) also star

Lebanon High School’s softball team is still unbeaten and the Pioneers posted one of their most impressive victories of 2021 on Tuesday.
Adrienne Morrison struck out 15 in firing a three-hit shutout and Maggie Lampkin homered as the wrecking crew from Russell County rolled to a 10-0 Southwest District win over rival Richlands.
Lampkin homered during a five-run sixth inning that put the game away for the 11-0 Pioneers.
She is in the midst of an impressive power surge and has hit four home runs over the course of her last three games.
John Battle 7, Union 1
John Battle senior Logan Leonard continued her stellar season, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs as the Trojans overpowered Union.
Leonard is hitting a sublime .634 with 8 home runs and 18 RBIs for the 11-0 Trojans.
Hanna Jo McReynolds pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts, while going 2-for-4 and hitting a homer at the plate.
Charleigh Gobble added two hits for the winners.
Marion 9, Virginia High 7
Junior Elena Williams connected for two of Marion’s four home runs and was also the winning pitcher as the Scarlet Hurricanes outslugged Virginia High for a Southwest District victory.
Anna Hagy and Taylor Preston also went yard for the ‘Canes (7-4), who had 11 hits and overcame five errors. Williams and Preston finished with two hits apiece.
VHS (6-5) received two hits apiece from Carrie Patrick, Aidan James and Rylee Corvin.
Ridgeview 7, Lee High 0
Laci Williams struck out nine in pitching a four-hit shutout as the Ridgeview Wolfpack overpowered Lee High for a Mountain 7 District victory.
Maggie Grant had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Wolfpack at the plate, while Braelyn Strouth’s two hits, Brooke Frazier’s two hits and Caiti Hill’s three RBIs also contributed to the win.
Lee High managed just four singles.
Holston 1, Patrick Henry 0
Lexie Lane was the hero in the Hogoheegee District win for the Cavaliers.
In the first inning, Lane drove in the game’s lone run with a single. Lane then struck out eight en route to a five-hitter.
PH pitcher Abigail Street collected three hits, struck out 14 and allowed just two hits in the first inning.
The PH loss puts Northwood in sole possession of first place in the Hogoheegee.
Northwood 7, Chilhowie 3
Caroline Hayden had two hits – the biggest of which was a three-run double during a five-run offensive uprising in the top of the seventh inning – as the Northwood Panthers earned a road win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie.
Hayden finished with four RBIs, while Carleigh Stephenson contributed three hits and scored twice as Northwood (7-4) erased a 3-2 deficit.
Hayley Sykes added two hits and scored twice for Chilhowie, while Dixie Mullinax scored the other run for the Warriors.
Wise County Central 9, Abingdon 4
The Wise County Central Warriors continue to knock the cover off the ball as they pounded out 16 hits in a Mountain 7 District win over the Abingdon Falcons.
Nine players combined to rap out 16 hits as Central continued its scoring surge. Lexi Baker went 3-for-5 with two runs to lead the hit parade, while Lauren Jackson tallied three RBIs.
Taylor Cochran, Baylee Collins, Katherine Hopkins, Bayleigh Allison and Maggie Shell added two hits apiece for the Warriors.
Sydney Nunley drove in three runs for Abingdon, while Presleigh Miller was responsible for the other RBI for the Falcons. Lauren Woodall scored two runs in the loss.
Thomas Walker 8, Rye Cove 3
Eden Muncy struck out 16 in pitching a four-hitter and Rylee Lawson had two hits and scored two runs as Thomas Walker topped Rye Cove for a Cumberland District victory.
Gracee Greer and Caylea Ellis scored two runs apiece for TW (8-2), which travels to Eastside (9-1) today in a key Cumberland District clash.
Gracie Turner went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Rye Cove. Jasmine Maness and Olivia Edwards accounted for the other two hits for the Eagles.
BASEBALL
Eastside 17, Twin Springs 2
The Eastside Spartans clinched their ninth straight Cumberland District regular-season baseball title in emphatic fashion, pushing across a dozen runs in the first inning en route to a triumph over Twin Springs.
Eastside (8-3, 8-2) finished with 10 hits, drew 11 walks and took advantage of three Twin Springs errors ne route the win.
Winning pitcher Jaxsyn Collins was 2-for-2 with two runs, two walks and four RBIs to go along with the four-hitter he spun.
Blake Jones also had two hits, while Eli McCoy, Isaiah Sexton and Christopher Steele supplied two RBIs apiece.
Alex Dockery and Tristan Counts scored the runs for Twin Springs.
Virginia High 8, Marion 5
Nathan Barlow had three hits, while Jean Mulumba mashed out two hits and two RBIs as the Virginia High Bearcats won a Southwest District road game against Marion.
Cole Hartsock struck out five in notching the win on the mound, while Isaac Berry notched the save. VHS (7-4) hosts Tazewell on Thursday in a crucial SWD showdown.
Sophomore Brody Taylor and freshman Carter Sawyers each had two hits for Marion, which also received two RBIs from ninth-grader Brady Roberts.
Thomas Walker 11, Rye Cove 0
Cameron Grabeel crafted a five-inning perfect game as Thomas Walker closed out the regular season with a Cumberland District victory over visiting Rye Cove.
Grabeel fanned 11 of the 15 batters he faced as 48 of his 73 pitches went for strikes.
The Pioneers (5-7, 5-5) were paced at the plate by Caleb Yeary (2-for-4, two runs, three RBIs), Riley Woodard (two RBIs) and Collyn Cave (two RBIs).
Holston 6, Patrick Henry 5
Brycen Richardson went 4-for-4 with a home run and Jordan Ezzell struck out 12 over 6 1/3 innings on the mound as Holston edged Patrick Henry.
Holston led 6-0 entering the last inning and held off the PH rally, avenging an earlier loss to the Rebels.
Chilhowie 4, Northwood 3
D.J. Martin broke a tie by driving in Isaac Booth with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Chilhowie Warriors nipped Northwood in a Hogoheegee District clash.
Chilhowie (8-2-1, 6-0-1) had clinched the league title with a win over Holston last week and will close out the regular season today with a 12:30 p.m. game at Patrick Henry.
Jordan Williams added a RBI double for Chilhowie, while Kyle Plemmons outdueled Northwood’s Dyson Briggs on the mound.
Northwood received two sacrifice flies from Nick Prater.
John Battle 12, Union 2
The John Battle Trojans once again relied on the Zach attack.
Senior Zach Smith went 2-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs in a six-inning Mountain 7 District victory over the Union Bears.
Nolan Sailor and Stone Smith each had two hits with Stone Smith and Hutton supplying two RBIs apiece. J.A. Richardson scored two runs and Noah Sills went the distance on the mound in pitching a four-hitter for the Trojans.
Senior leadoff man Zach Mullins had two hits for Union.
Castlewood 8, J.I. Burton 4
Sophomore left-hander Ryan Salyers struck out 10 in pitching a complete-game six-hitter as Castlewood closed the regular season by collecting a Cumberland District win over J.I. Burton.
Payton King went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Blue Devils (4-8, 4-6), while Rafe Cooper stole three bases. Caden Lasley’s two RBIs and Coleman Cook’s two stolen bases were also vital to the victory.
J.I. Burton received two hits each from Chris Branham and Cameron Sergent.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 6, Gate City 2
Isabella Blagg scored three goals as the Union Bears bopped Gate City for a Mountain 7 District victory. Kyndra Horner’s two goals also aided the win.
Virginia High 9, Marion 0
Maria Wilson scored four goals and Mary Katherine Wilson and Myra Kariuki scored two apiece to lead the Bearcats to a Southwest District shutout of the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Adie Ratcliffe also scored for Virginia High, which improved to 9-1. Madison Worley had four saves in goal.
Wise County Central 5, Honaker 1
Olivia Webb scored three goals to highlight Wise County Central’s win.
BOYS SOCCER
George Wythe 8, Fort Chiswell 0
Kade Minton scored three goals as the George Wythe Maroons improved to 9-0.
Gate City 3, Union 0
Pacy Gilliam, Daniel Mann and Caiden Poole scored in Gate City’s road win.
Honaker 5, Rural Retreat 1
Zane Johnson scored two goals as the Honaker Tigers topped Rural Retreat.
Nick Goodman, Tyler Skeens and Landon Marsh also found the back of the net for the Tigers.