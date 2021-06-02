PREP ROUNDUP: Maggie Lampkin (Lebanon), Logan Leonard (John Battle) still launching homers for unbeaten teams; Lexie Lane (Holston), Cameron Grabeel (Thomas Walker), Nathan Barlow (Virginia High) also star

Lebanon High School’s softball team is still unbeaten and the Pioneers posted one of their most impressive victories of 2021 on Tuesday.

Adrienne Morrison struck out 15 in firing a three-hit shutout and Maggie Lampkin homered as the wrecking crew from Russell County rolled to a 10-0 Southwest District win over rival Richlands.

Lampkin homered during a five-run sixth inning that put the game away for the 11-0 Pioneers.

She is in the midst of an impressive power surge and has hit four home runs over the course of her last three games.

John Battle 7, Union 1

John Battle senior Logan Leonard continued her stellar season, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs as the Trojans overpowered Union.

Leonard is hitting a sublime .634 with 8 home runs and 18 RBIs for the 11-0 Trojans.

Hanna Jo McReynolds pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts, while going 2-for-4 and hitting a homer at the plate.

Charleigh Gobble added two hits for the winners.

Marion 9, Virginia High 7