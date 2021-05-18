PREP ROUNDUP: Jackson Gayle (John Battle), Cami DeBusk (Northwood), Carter Rouse (Rural Retreat), Lara McClanahan (Honaker) among Monday's standouts

Freshman Jackson Gayle pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts to notch his first varsity win and senior Bryson Almany connected for a grand slam as the John Battle Trojans took an 18-6 Mountain 7 District baseball win over the Lee High Generals on Monday.

Almany finished with five RBIs, while Ryan Mix (three hits, three RBIs), Noah Sills (three hits), Nolan Sailor (two hits) also had big days.

Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 0

The Titans scored three runs in the first inning en route to beating the Blue Devils.

Chase Daugherty pitched 62/3 innings for the win scattering five hits for Twin Springs.

Holston 9, Northwood 2

Grayson Surber scattered seven hits while striking out nine as the Cavaliers defeated the Panthers. Ahston Chaphin had three stolen bases in the win.

Rural Retreat 21, George Wythe 11

Carter Rouse had a pair of hits and drove in four runs to lead the Indians to a win over the Maroons.

Brady Smith and Ryan Newby each had three hits for Rural Retreat.

Chilhowie 11, Patrick Henry 11