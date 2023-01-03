PREP ROUNDUP: Honaker wins OT thriller over Grundy

Parker Bandy connected on a baseline runner with one second remaining in overtime as the Honaker Tigers took a 55-53 Black Diamond District boys basketball win over the Grundy Golden Wave.

Bandy finished with 16 points, while Caden Boyd scored a game-high 21 points for the Tigers. Honaker, which took control of first place in the BDD, also received 12 points from Jaylon Hart.

Jonah Looney (15 points), Thomas Gilbert (13 points) and Landon Johnson (10 points) were the top scorers for Grundy.

Ridgeview 74, John Battle 50

The dynamic duo of Chantz Robinette (28 points) and Cannon Hill (20 points) led the way for Ridgeview in a Mountain 7 District victory.

The Wolfpack closed the first half on a 30-7 run to seize control.

Porter Gobble led Battle with 21 points, while Gavin Ratluff supplied 14 points in the loss.

Abingdon 79, Lee High 41

Dayton Osborne and Evan Ramsey scored 22 points apiece as the Abingdon Falcons flattened Lee High.

Ramsey also had 11 rebounds, while Osborne hauled down six boards. Beckett Dotson (10 points, eight rebounds) also had a good night.

Caleb Leonard’s 15 points led Lee.

East Ridge (Ky.) 97, Richlands 63

East Ridge drained 16 3-pointers in recording a win over the Richlands Blue Tornado.

Lane Reynolds of Richlands led all scorers of 30 points, but East Ridge used a variety of scorers to win big.

Twin Springs 81, Castlewood 32

After getting thumped in its two games in the Arby’s Classic, Twin Springs returned to Cumberland District play and did some thumping of its own.

Bradley Owens (30 points) and Connor Lane (24 points) led the way in an easy victory over the Castlewood Blue Devils.

Twin Springs opened up a 48-16 halftime lead.

The Titans had lost to Westminster Academy (Florida) and Pace Academy (Georgia) handily last week at Viking Hall.

Castlewood was led by Cayden Dishman’s 18 points.

George Wythe 74, Bland County 42

Ty Campbell tallied 18 points as the George Wythe Maroons bopped Bland County for a Mountain Empire District road win.

Reed Kirtner (14 points) and Braydon Rainey (12 points) also scored in double digits for GW.

Volunteer 66, West Ridge 48

Andrew Knittel’s 35-point outburst helped Volunteer whip the Wolves.

Eastside 73, Rye Cove 37

Eli McCoy dominated to the tune of 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Eastside Spartans rocked Rye Cove for a Cumberland District road win.

Ben Sutherland added 11 points for the Spartans, who led 23-10 after one quarter.

Jay Bowen led Rye Cove with 11 points.

Marion 52, Holston 34

JB Carroll scored 17 points to lead three Marion scorers in double figures in a non-district win over the Cavaliers.

Reid Osborne added 13 points and Parker Wolfe had 10 for the Scarlet Hurricanes (6-7), which shot 53 percent from the field.

Holston was paced by Harper Collie with 14 points and Cole Caywood with 11.

GIRLS

Honaker 44, Grundy 29

Kate Jessee had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Tigers to a Black Diamond District opening game win over the Golden Wave.

Honaker (8-3), which led 23-8 at halftime, also received 12 points from Tailor Nolley and 11 by Alayna McNulty.

Grundy was paced by Jessi Looney with 11 points and eight by Makayla Estep.

George Wythe 46, Bland County 15

McKenzie Tate scored a dozen points as the George Wythe Maroons blasted Bland.

Nine different players scored in the win.

Ridgeview 49, John Battle 43

Braelynn Strouth scored 11 points as Ridgeview held off an upset bid by Mountain 7 District rival John Battle.

The Wolfpack (9-3, 2-1) led just 36-35 after three quarters. Caiti Hill contributed nine points and seven rebounds to the win.

Gracie Ralston (20 points) and Emma Bishop (11 points) were the top scorers for Battle.

Eastside 55, Rye Cove 43

The trio of Azzy Hammonds (18 points), Taylor Clay (14 points) and Lexi Carter (10 points) were too tough for Rye Cove to handle in a Cumberland District clash.

Gracie Turner’s 18 points and 10 rebounds were tops for Rye Cove. The Eagles fell behind 16-5 after one quarter and never recovered.

Abingdon 47, Lee High 37

Lauren Baker led a fourth-quarter blitz for Abingdon as the Falcons rallied for a Mountain 7 District win.

Lee High bolted out to a 9-1 lead and led 34-30 entering the final quarter, but AHS ended the game on a 17-3 run.

Baker had seven of her 19 points in the final quarter. Brenna Green’s 14 points also led the way for the Falcons.

Cassidy Hammonds led Lee with 16 points.

Council 28, Hurley 17

Ella Rasnake scored 10 of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as Council closed strongly to beat its Black Diamond District rival.

Council outscored the Rebels, 15-2, over the final eight minutes to turn a 15-13 deficit into a double-digit win.

Rylee Jackson led Hurley with nine points.

Twin Springs 63, Castlewood 17

Kayli Dunn (21 points, six assists, five steals) led the way for the Twin Springs Titans in a Cumberland District victory.

Kaylee Keith added a dozen points for the Titans.

Castlewood was led by Anna Summers’ 12 rebounds.

J.I. Burton 49, Thomas Walker 20

Sarah Williams (20 points) and Rehgan Sensabaugh (14 points) helped the J.I. Burton Raiders roll to another Cumberland District victory.

Burton shot 53 percent from the field and forced 24 turnovers.

Union 59, Virginia High 17

What a difference 27 days makes.

Abby Slagle scored 27 points for Union for the second time this season, including the 1,000th point of her career, in a home rout of Virginia High.

Slagle also had 27 points against the Bearcats in a 46-45 Union win in Bristol on Dec. 7. Slagle reached her milestone by hitting a free throw with 1:08 to play in the game. Isabella Blagg added 14 points for the Bears (6-4).