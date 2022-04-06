PREP ROUNDUP: Holston, John Battle throw no-hitters

Jordan Ezzell and Brycen Richardson combined on a no-hitter to lift Holston to a 9-3 non-district win at Twin Springs on Wednesday night. Evan Hankins, Gavin Ratliff, Broadie Bailey and Nolan Sailor

took the mound for the Trojans.

John Battle 13, Union 0

Elijah Childress had three hits and drove in two runs and Evan Hankins doubled twice and drove in three runs and earned the win as four Trojans’ combined on a Mountain 7 District no-hitter over the Bears.

John Battle, which finished with 17 hits, scored seven runs in the seventh. Porter Gobble, Jon Alan Richardson, Will Purifoy and Sailor had two hits each for the Trojans.

Virginia High 8, Radford 7

Isaac Berry drove in three runs and Conner Davidson scored three times, leading Virginia High to a non-district win over Radford.

Virginia High, which answered Radford’s four-run third with five of its own, matched the Bobcats with five hits apiece. Dominic White and Connor Brown drove in a run apiece for the Bearcats. Brandon Meredith picked up the win in relief of Brody Jones.

Tennessee High 17, Sullivan East 7

Gregory Harris, Garrett Cross and Garrett Embree homered as the Vikings rolled to another win.

THS finished with a total of 15 hits, as Braden Wilhoit drove in four runs on three hits. Logan Quales, Harris and Embree added two hits apiece for the Vikings.

George Wythe 7, Graham 7

In a game called by darkness after seven innings, twins Luke and Ben Jolley collected two hits apiece for the George Wythe Maroons.

GW tied the game with a four-run outburst in the seventh, as Colton Green supplied a three-run homer.

Chilhowie 13, Richlands 7

Isaac Booth had four hits and Daniel Hutton added three for the Warriors, which scored seven runs in the seventh to pull away from the Blue Tornado.

Drew Simmons, Collin Richardson and Gavin Cox had two hits each for Richlands (2-4).

Hutton picked up the win in relief for Chilhowie.

J.I. Burton 8, Gate City 7

The Raiders scored four runs in the seventh inning en route to the non-district win.

SOFTBALL

John Battle 2, Sullivan East 1

Hanna Jo McReynolds struck out 15 batters and also homered to lead the Trojans’ past the Patriots in the State Line Classic at Rotary Park.

Alyssa Kate Wallace also homered for John Battle.

Tennessee High 10, Virginia High 0

Rylee Fields and Ashley Worley combined on a five-inning shutout and Nikki Duncan had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Vikings past the Bearcats.

Fields struck out five in two innings in the circle.

*The final two games were called early for lightning. John Battle and Tennessee High were tied at 1-1 in the fourth, while the Bearcats trailed Sullivan East 14-0.

Wise County Central 9, Abingdon 3

Katherine Hopkins continued her torrid pace, hitting a home run and two doubles to lead the Warriors to a Mountain 7 District win over the Falcons.

Jill Sturgill and Lauren Jackson also homered for the Warriors. Kendall Yates and Gwyneth Honaker homered for Abingdon.

Ridgeview 4, J.I. Burton 0

Caiti Hill struck out seven en route to a seven-hitter as the Wolfpack earned the non-conference win.

Maggie Grant collected two hits for Ridgeview, while McKenna McFall drove in two runs.

Burton pitcher Jordan Mooney recorded 14 strikeouts and allowed five hits.

Rye Cove 7-14, Northwood 3-0

Gracie Turner hit two of Rye Cove’s four home runs in a 14-0 second game win to complete a doubleheader against the Panthers.

Rye Cove also won the opener 7-3. Maddie Lowe had three of Northwood’s six hits in the loss.

Turner had a solo blast and a three-run shot for the Eagles. Mackenzie Hood added a three-run home run and Lexie Rhoton had a two-run homer for the Eagles.

Thomas Walker 6, Madison High 5

Lakin Burke doubled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Pioneers to another victory in the Grand Strand Classic at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex in South Carolina.

Eden Muncy struck out nine batters, while also contributing two hits and two runs. Gracee Greer had three hits, two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI, while Rylee Lawson contributed two stolen bases, two runs and a hit for the Pioneers.

Gate City 7, Eastside 5

Savannah Monroe homered and joined Makayla Bays and Adyson Gibson with two RBIs apiece to lift the Blue Devils to a non-district victory over the Spartans.

Abby Davidson picked up the win for Gate City, which rallied for three runs in the sixth to break a 4-4 tie.

Reagan McCoy had three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs for Eastside. Emmaleigh Banks also homered in the loss for the Spartans.