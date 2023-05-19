Gracie Shelton was simply superb on Thursday and that allowed Honaker High School’s softball squad to clinch a spot in the Region 1D tournament.

Shelton struck out four in pitching a complete-game six-hitter and also tallied two hits and two RBIs as the Tigers took a 5-3 win over Grundy in a one-game Black Diamond District playoff.

Freshman Madelyn Dye supplied three hits for Honaker, while senior Josie McGlothlin contributed two hits and two RBIs.

Honaker later earned a 12-0 win over Hurley in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament.

Gate City 5, Lee High 1

Gate City is coached by Cara Hamilton Noe.

No one was able to beat her squad in Mountain 7 District play in 2023.

The Blue Devils added the tournament title to their regular-season crown and went unbeaten in both.

Junior Makayla Bays went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in Thursday’s title game. Lauren Monroe had two hits in the win.

Chloe Bledsoe scored Lee’s lone run.

Tazewell 12, Graham 0: Carly Compton struck out 14 in spinning a five-inning no-hitter as the top-seeded Tazewell Bulldogs blanked Graham in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament.

Compton issued one walk just two days after tossing a perfect game against Carroll County.

Richlands 2, Marion 1: Arin Rife struck out a dozen in pitching a four-hitter as the Richlands Blue Tornado topped Marion in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament.

Rife also tripled and scored both of the runs for the Blues, while catcher Haleigh Martin added a RBI

Kursten Thomas went 2-for-3 and drove in Aubree Whitt for Marion’s only run. Marion pitcher Taylor Preston struck out 13 in a five-hitter as she was on the losing end of a pitching duel.

John Battle 5, Wise Central 0: Freshman Taylor Childress struck out six in spinning a three-hit shutout as the John Battle Trojans topped the Wise County Central Warriors in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Eden Wallace went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and finished with eight RBIs in three district tourney games. Saylor Baldwin supplied two hits and Parker Elton scored two runs.

Rural Retreat 5, Lebanon 3: Olivia Crouse’s two-run double highlighted a three-run sixth inning as fourth-seeded Rural Retreat stunned regular-season champion Lebanon for a win in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament at Emory & Henry College.

Lacey Brown, Jenna Mutter, Hailey Whitlow, Catherine Cregger and Caroline Cox scored the runs for the Indians, who clinched a Region 1D tournament bid.

Morgan Varney, Erin Rasnake and Katilynn Morrison crossed the plate for Lebanon, which lost to a district opponent for the first time this spring.

George Wythe 9, Bland County 8: Andrea Pannell and Olivia Shockley each had three RBIs as the George Wythe Maroons outlasted Bland County for a win in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.

The Maroons also received three hits from Camille Wolfe and two RBIs from Makenna Gilman.

GW erased a 5-0 deficit in a game that started Monday but was suspended due to rain.

Alyssa Shinault went 2-for-4 with five RBIs for Bland.

Grundy 8, Twin Valley 7: Taylor Bostic delivered the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning as Grundy topped Twin Valley in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament.

Just a couple of hours after losing a one-game playoff to Honaker, Grundy had to survive against its archrival and scored once in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Sophia Belcher added two hits and two RBIs for Grundy.

Rayne Hawthorne went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs for Twin Valley, while Ashleigh Davis went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

BASEBALL

Virginia High 6, Richlands 5: Conner Davidson singled home Lucas Whitt in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Bearcats complete a rally to defeat the Blue Tornado in a Southwest District semifinal game at DeVault Stadium.

Whitt led off the seventh with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on the single by Davidson. Bhraedon Meredith had a double, single and drove in two runs to tie the score at 5-5 in the sixth. Devin Lathrop added two hits for the Bearcats.

C.J. Earls and Max Herndon had second inning hits for Richlands, which scored five runs in the opening two innings and led 5-2 going to the bottom of the sixth.

Tazewell 6, Marion 5: Finn Moss bunted home Brody Patterson in the bottom of the sixth and the Bulldogs held on for a Southwest District tournament semifinal win over Marion at DeVault Stadium in Bristol.

Brady Roberts hit a fifth inning grand slam to tie the score at 5-5 going to the sixth.

Patterson tripled with one out in the sixth to set up the bunt by Moss. Andrew Larimer also had an RBI triple, while Jackson Myers had two hits and an RBI. Tre Blankenship added a double for the Bulldogs. Gavin Duty relieved Myers in the fifth to pick up the win for Tazewell.

Reid Osborne added two hits for Marion in the loss.

Lebanon 10, Patrick Henry 0 : Zach Hertig tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in three runs in the Pioneers’ Hogoheegee District semifinal victory over the Rebels at Emory & Henry College.

Chance Parker and Luke Garrett drove in two runs apiece for Lebanon. Nick Belcher and Eli Breeding each scored twice.

Dagan Barton and Carter Hess combined to allow six hits.

Patrick Henry was paced by Max Owens with two hits.

Gate City 8, Ridgeview 4: The Gate City Blue Devils are regional bound after earning a victory over Ridgeview in a special Mountain 7 District playoff at DeVault Stadium in Bristol.

Brayden Cox and Brendan Cassidy each had three RBIs as Gate City earned the league’s fourth seed in the Region 2D tournament. The Blue Devils return to the same venue next week to face Southwest District regular-season champ Virginia High.

Freshman Dakoda McMurray went the distance on the mound in tossing a five-hitter, while Layton Barnett scored three runs.

Blake Baker and Austin Rose each had two hits for Ridgeview.

George Wythe 3, Fort Chiswell 2: Owen Repass had three hits – including a walk-off RBI double – as the George Wythe Maroons edged rival Fort Chiswell in the first round of the Mountain Empire District tournament.

The game had originally begun Monday, but was suspended due to rain. GW trailed 2-0 before scoring once in the sixth inning and twice in the seventh.

Luke Jollay had two hits and was als the winning pitcher.

Larson Edmonds, Logan Selfe, Parker Moore and Cam Alley had Fort Chiswell’s hits.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 5, Wise County Central 0: Goalkeepers Dennis Jenkins and Alex Broome combined for a clean sheet as the

Pickett Johnson scored four of Abingdon’s goal, while Mason Sollien had the other.

Caleb Denton dished out three assists, while Isaac Robins and Sollien also facilitated.

Union 4, Gate City 3: An eventful week for Union’s soccer team ended with a win.

Rayshawn Anderson scored two goals as the Bears posted a win over Gate City in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Camden Wharton and Canaan Spears also scored goals for the U, while goalkeeper Keyshawn Anderson made 25 saves.

Union opened the tournament on Monday with a match against Ridgeview that featured a major brawl between spectators that gained national attention.

Lebanon 7, Patrick Henry 0: Grayson Olson scored three goals as Lebanon powered past Patrick Henry in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament at Emory & Henry College.

Carter Dillon, Hayden Ferguson, Emmitt Breeding and Francisco Hernandez also found the back of the net for the Pioneers.

Holston 3, Rural Retreat 1: The Cavaliers prevailed in a semifinal match of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

GIRLS SOCCER

Graham 6, Virginia High 0: Emma Dales scored three goals and doled out two assists as Graham got the best of Virginia High in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament.

Emmy Spaulding, Arloha Rifkin and Sophie Scarberry also had goals for the G-Girls.

Wise County Central def. Abingdon (Central won on PKs)

In a marathon of a match, the Wise County Central Warriors won the Mountain 7 District tournament title.

The teams played to a scoreless tie through regulation and four overtimes. The first set of penalty kicks each team made two and missed three.

Each team missed their first four attempts in the second PK session, but Alyssa Bryant’s make turned out to be the difference.