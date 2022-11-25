Prep Predictions

Region 1C

Grayson County at George Wythe, 1 p.m.

Last meeting: George Wythe 27, Grayson County 22 (Oct. 28, 2022 in Wytheville, Va.)

George Wythe (8-3) beat Grayson County (10-2) to clinch the Mountain Empire District title last month and the Maroons will claim the regional championship if they get the best of their rivals today at Pendleton Field. … After an 8-0 start, Grayson County lost its final two games of the regular season to George Wythe and Galax. The Blue Devils rebounded by beating Giles (35-17) and Galax (21-14) in the postseason. Head coach Stephen James’ club will try to exact more revenge this afternoon. … James is a 1989 GW graduate, who served as an assistant at George Wythe during the spring 2021 season. He previously had stints as an assistant football coach/head baseball coach at Marion, gridiron boss at Fort Chiswell and head man for Pulaski County’s football program. … Ben Jollay, Tandom Smith and Leyton Fowler have combined to rush for 2,336 yards as part of George Wythe’s balanced attack. Smith has thrown for 763 yards with five touchdown passes and one interception. Laden Houston (26 catches, 454 yards, three TDs) is the top receiving threat. … Fowler (158 tackles), Ben Jollay (88 tackles) and Colton Green (10 sacks) are the defensive leaders. … Grayson County’s offense is balanced as well with four guys having rushed for between 240 and 771 yards and three receivers having between 300 and 430 yards. Quarterback Austin Dowell has thrown for 1,297 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 506 yards. … Grayson County has totaled eight returns for touchdowns: five kickoffs, two punt returns and one defensive TD. … George Wythe’s losses have come to Radford, Graham and Grundy. Graham (Region 2D) and Grundy (Region 1D) play in regional title games today. … Grayson County is in the regional finals for the first time since finishing as Region C, Division 2 runner-up to Lebanon in 1991. A win would put them in the state semifinals for the first time in program history. … George Wythe is trying to reach the state semifinals for the seventh time in program history, having previously made it in 1983, 2002, 2007, 2012, 2015 and 2016. If they win today, the Maroons would host either Patrick Henry or Grundy in next week’s state semifinals. If Grayson County wins, the Blue Devils would travel to the Region 1D champ… GW holds a 12-3 edge in the all-time series and last lost to the Blue Devils in 2018.

Prediction: George Wythe 27, Grayson County 22

Region 1D

Patrick Henry vs. Grundy, 1 p.m.

At Emory & Henry College

Last meeting: Patrick Henry 28, Grundy 20 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Emory, Va.)

The Patrick Henry Rebels (9-3) and Grundy Golden Wave (7-4) are back where they started. Figured to be Region 1D title contenders in 2022 when they faced off in Week 1, the two teams will meet again today with a regional title – and their seasons – on the line. … J-Kwon McFail rushed for 221 yards and Ben Belcher threw two touchdown passes in PH’s August win over Grundy. The Rebels held a 326-108 edge in rushing yards that night. Grundy got two TDs from Jonah Looney, but the Golden Wave managed just two first downs in the second half. … If you like old-school smashmouth football, this game is for you. PH’s J-Kwon McFail has rushed for 2,130 yards and Grundy’s Ian Scammell has gained 1,843 yards on the ground this fall. PH is 30-of-59 passing on the season for 392 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Grundy is 27-of-59 through the air. … Logan Lester has snagged six interceptions for the Golden Wave to lead the unit on defense, while Brady Deel and Wyatt Bush each have nine tackles for loss. … Senior linebacker Bobby Cline and sophomore lineman Tyler Barrett are the defensive leaders for PH. … Grundy hammered Honaker (38-20) and Lebanon (32-0) in its first two playoff games, while Patrick Henry did the same to Hurley (49-8) and Holston (42-7). … Patrick Henry has a 1-4 all-time record in regional title games. The Rebels were champs in 2019 and runner-up in 1990, 1997, 2018 and 2021. … Grundy is playing in its eighth regional championship contest. The Golden Wave won titles in 1995, 1996 and 2002 and finished as runner-up in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2003. Grundy boss Craig Plymal was an assistant coach 20 years ago when Grundy stunned Graham to win the Region IV, Division 3 title in Bluefield. Future New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts running back Ahmad Bradshaw was on that Graham squad. “We faced Ahmad on a bitter and snowy night at Mitchell Stadium,” Plymal said. “He was also an outstanding free safety. That group of young men played some fundamental football that night. We'll have to do the same Saturday.”

Prediction: Patrick Henry 28, Grundy 20

Region 2D

Ridgeview at Graham, 1 p.m.

Last meeting: Graham 49, Ridgeview 21 (Nov. 27, 2021 in Bluefield, W.Va.)

Fans across far Southwest Virginia and beyond have been anticipating this rematch all season and both teams appear to be in prime shape. In playoff wins against Wise County Central and Gate City, Graham has averaged 287 yards rushing while outscoring the opposition 101-27. Ridgeview averaged 302 total yards and 38 points en route to shutout victories against Tazewell and Virginia High…In last year’s clash, Graham battled through leg injuries to quarterback Zach Blevins and running back Ty’Drez Clements to overcome a 14-0 second quarter deficit…The defensive lines for both teams have been dominant in recent weeks, so this one might come down to big plays. Can Ridgeview prevent Clements from breaking loose with one of his jump cuts? And can Graham keep steady Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn from connecting on long passes? Clements rushed for 109 yards and two score against Ridgeview last season, while O’Quinn passed for 239...Graham fans have become accustomed to running clock situations, but this one figures to be suspenseful from start to finish. Give the edge to the G-Men because of the experienced line corps, an aggressive defense and the speed of Clements.

Prediction: Graham 28, Ridgeview 14