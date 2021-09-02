PREP PICKS: Lebanon vs. Patrick Henry, George Wythe vs. Fort Chiswell, Rural Retreat vs. Eastern Montgomery on Thursday's docket

Hogoheegee District
Lebanon at Patrick Henry
Last meeting: Lebanon 35, Patrick Henry 6 (Sept. 15, 2006 in Emory, Va.)
This is the season-opener for Patrick Henry after the Rebels’ contest with Grundy last week was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with their opponent. … Meanwhile, Lebanon plays its first Hogoheegee District game in 15 years. This marks the Pioneers’ fourth stint in the league as they were previously members of the Hogo from 1978-79, 1990-95 and 2001-2006. … Lebanon (0-1) suffered a 37-18 loss to Honaker last week, allowing 302 yards of total offense and committing three turnovers. Left tackle Hunter Sykes and linebacker/nose guard Skylar Street had strong showings in defeat. “Lebanon is a dangerous football team,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “They have several skill guys on offense that can score from anywhere on the field and defensively, they swarm to the ball.” … The running back tandem of Connor Beeson and J-Kwon McFail, along with hard-hitting linebacker Bobby Cline are the cornerstones for PH. “The biggest thing that has impressed me with our team this preseason is how well we have competed,” Padgett said. “From practice to the scrimmages, I feel everybody has gotten better every day.” … Starting district play with a win is imperative as the Hogoheegee figures to be one of the most competitive leagues in Class 1.
Prediction: Patrick Henry 20, Lebanon 19
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe at Fort Chiswell
Last meeting: Fort Chiswell 27, George Wythe 22 (March 29, 2021 in Galax, Va.)
These 0-1 teams are looking to bounce back from bitter defeats suffered a week ago. … George Wythe allowed 35 unanswered points in a 35-6 defeat at Radford, while Fort Chiswell failed to generate much offense in a 12-7 setback to Rural Retreat. … Ezra Varney (14 carries, 85 yards) performed admirably on both sides of the ball for Fort Chiswell last week, while Tyler Crigger played well defensively. … George Wythe was outgained 302-137 by Radford and committed three turnovers. “George Wythe is a lot like us [last week], played solid defensively, but were bit by the turnover bug too,” said Fort Chiswell coach Robert “Spider” Thompson. “We must control their speed.” … Avoiding an 0-2 start is imperative, so this is an early-season contest with much at stake. “It’s a rival game, anything can happen,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. “Whoever comes out to play and makes the least amount of mistakes will win this ball game. I want to see our kids compete for four quarters this week.”
Prediction: George Wythe 16, Fort Chiswell 14
Non-District
Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery
Last meeting: Rural Retreat 24, Eastern Montgomery 6 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Elliston, Va.)
Rural Retreat gutted out a 12-7 win over Fort Chiswell last week as a special teams play by Carter Rouse and a key touchdown pass from Caleb Roberts to Kaiden Atkinson were the difference for the Indians. … Eastern Montgomery was overwhelmed in a 38-0 loss at Holston last week. Tight end/defensive end Will Winfield played well for the Mustangs, but little else went right. … It won’t get any easier for the Mustangs this evening against another rugged team from the Hogoheegee District. “Rural Retreat is a very physical football team that is going to do what they do until you figure out a way to stop them,” said EM coach Jordan Stewart. “They are a very well-coached team with a good mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen athletes.” … Stewart and Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes share a connection. “We are both Emory & Henry College guys who got our love for coaching and football off Exit 26,” Stewart said.
Prediction: Rural Retreat 28, Eastern Montgomery 8