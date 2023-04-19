BASEBALL
Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 2
Fort Chiswell 020 00 - 2 4 3
Rural Retreat 162 12 - 12 8 2
Parker Moore, Elijah Williams (2), Moser (4) and Alley. Trevor Shelton and Justin Pritchard. W-Shelton; L-Moore. HR-Noah Bandrimer (RR) 2nd, 3 on.
Chilhowie 5, Honaker 4
Honaker 102 100 0 - 4 9 4
Chilhowie 101 200 1 - 5 9 2
Horne, Hilton (7) and Johnson. Hall, Poe (5) and Bowman. W-Poe; L-Hilton. HR-none.
Eastside 12, Union 11
Union 402 320 0—11 7 3
Eastside 061 401 x—12 13 3
Gibson, Stidham (2), K. Chandler (4), Worley (5) and K. Chandler, Blanton (4). Steele, Gross (4), Underwood (7) and Ward. W – Gross (1-0). L – Worley. S – Underwood (1)
SOFTBALL
Chilhowie 14, Honaker 4
Honaker 001 03—4 3 2
Chilhowie 242 24—14 11 3
Shelton, Rasnake (4) and E. Ray. Dowell and Roland. W – Dowell. L – Shelton. HR – Eller (C); M. Dye (H)
LATE TUESDAY
SOFTBALL
Tazewell 4, Richlands 0
Tazewell 000 121 0—4 4 0
Richlands 000 000 0—0 0 0
Compton and Hayes. Rife, Lamie (7) and Martin. W – Compton. L – Rife. HR – none.