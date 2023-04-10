BASEBALL
Union 10, Chilhowie 2
Chilhowie 000 020 0-2 8 1
Union 201 223 x-10 8 1
Hall, Hill (4), Nash (5), Crewey (6), Poe (6) and Bowman. Stidham, Worley (5), Adams (7) and K. Chandler. W-Stidham. L-Hall. HR-none.
Patrick Henry 10, Honaker 8
Honaker 200 500 1-8 10 1
P. Henry 190 000 x-10 9 2
Hilton, Nunley (2), Musick (6) and Hale. Kausch, Addair (4) and Monahan, Kausch. W- Kausch. L-Nunley. HR-none.
J.I. Burton 8, Castlewood 1
Castlewood 010 000 0-1 5 3
J.I. Burton 003 230 x-8 12 1
W-Hart. L-Salyers.
Rural Retreat 9, George Wythe 1
George Wythe 100 000 0-1 4 4
Rural Retreat 023 121 x-9 4 0
Mullins, Bennett (4) and Smith. Gilman, Fontaine (6) and Pritchard. W-Gilman. L-Mullins. HR-none.
Thomas Walker 8, Rye Cove 0
Rye Cove 000 000 0-0 2 3
Thomas Walker 202 121 x-8 7 1
Kern, Meade (4) and Rollins. Grabeel and Cheek. W-Grabeel. L-Kern.
Eastside 11, Twin Springs 8
Twin Springs 000 213 2-8 6 7
Eastside 030 017 x-11 6 3
SOFTBALL
George Wythe 12, Rural Retreat 9
George Wythe 500 004 403-12 13 2
Rural Retreat 004 120 020-9 14 5
W-Shockley. L-Davidson. HR-Pannell (GW), Shockley (GW) 2, Pannell (GW).