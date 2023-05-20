SOFTBALL
Marion 5, Graham 2
Graham;101;000;0-2;2;1
Marion;000;005;x-5;13;1
McFarland and Gregory. Preston and Moss. W-Preston. L-McFarland. HR-Gregory (G) 3rd none on; Moss (M) 6th one on
Richlands 4, Tazewell 3
Richlands;202;000;0-4;3;0
Tazewell;000;200;1-3;5;0
Rife and Martin. Compton and Hayes. W-Rife. L-Compton. HR-Lamie (R) 2 -- 1st, one on & 3rd, one on
Tim Hayes
