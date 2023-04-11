BASEBALL
Sullivan East 7, University High 0
University High 000 000 0 - 0 2 4
Sullivan East 021 220 x - 7 9 1
Gentry, Boynewicz (4), Duncan (4) and Harmon, Gentry (4). Dickenson, Delph (4) and Beach. W-Delph; L-Gentry. HR-none.
LCA 7, John Battle 0
Liberty Christian 020 102 2—7 8 1
John Battle 000 000 0—0 2 3
Blair, Owen (5) and DeMoss, Turner (5). Hankins, Ratliff (4), Lockhart (6), Sills (7) and Sturgill, Eades (6). W – Blair. L – Hankins. HR – none.
SOFTBALL
Gate City 11, Sullivan East 1
Sullivan East 001 00 — 1 5 0
Gate City 123 05 — 11 17 0
Botts, Fields (5th) and Fields, Holly (5th). L.Monroe and Davidson. W-Monroe; L-Botts. HR-none.
LATE TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Ridgeview 11, Union 10
Union 131 302 0 - 10 11 1
Ridgeview 020 322 2 - 11 8 2
Whitman, Gibson (4), Adams (5), Worley (6), Chandler (7) and Chandler, Blanton (7). Hill, Beavers (3), Owens (4), Rose (7) and Baker. W-Rose; L-Chandler. HR-none.