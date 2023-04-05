Baseball
Lebanon 3, Abingdon 1
Abingdon 100 000 0—1 5 3
Lebanon 102 000 x—3 5 2
Dotson, Grubb (5), Turman (6) and Bedwell. Buchanan, Hess (6) and Crabtree. W—Buchanan. L—Dotson. S—Hess. HR—none
Twin Springs 13, Holston 8
Twin Springs 127 120 0 - 13 15 1
Holston 011 041 1 - 8 7 4
W.Farmer, C.Ross (5) and C.Ross, C.Daugherty (5). Jake Bott, Caleb Casey (4) and Dustin Bott. W-Farmer; L-Bott. HR-none.
Sullivan East 10, Gate City 1
Gate City 000 100 0 - 1 8 2
Sullivan East 350 002 x - 10 12 1
D.McMurray, Cox (3) and Bledsoe. McCoy and Beach. W-McCoy; L-D.McMurray. HR-none.
SOFTBALL
Tennessee High 3, Abingdon 2
Tennessee High 000 002 1 - 3 8 0
Abingdon 011 000 0 - 2 8 2
Fields and Haga. Dillard and Dillow. W-Fields, L-Dillard. HR-none.
Virginia High 14, Spencer County (Ky.) 4
Spencer County 200 011 - 4 7 6
Virginia High 322 016 - 14 16 1
Long and Truitt. Stacy, James (6) and Corvin. W-Stacy; L-Long. HR-none.
Notre Dame (N.Y.) 10, Virginia High 0
Virginia High 000 000 - 0 3 5
Notre Dame 205 102 - 10 10 0
James, Stacy (4) and Corvin. Switzer and Bigelow. W-Switzer; L-James. HR-Bigelow (ND), Mustico (ND).
Richlands 7, Lebanon 6
Lebanon 300 000 201 - 6 6 1
Richlands 100 012 102 - 7 14 0
Rasnake and Hill. Rife, Vance (6), Lamie (7) and Martin. W-Lamie; L-Rasnake. HR-Lamie (RL); Varney (LB).
J.I. Burton 2, Ridgeview 1
Ridgeview 000 000 1 - 1 3 3
J.I. Burton 000 020 x - 2 3 2
Hill and Grant. Mooney and Durham. W-Mooney; L-Hill. HR-none.
LATE WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
Rye Cove 11, Honaker 4
Holston 000 003 1 - 4 7 1
Rye Cove 410 024 x - 11 19 0
Cobler, Bishop (6) and Bishop, Cobler (6). Hood, Waldron (6), Stanley (7) and Turner, Hood (6). HR-Turner (RC) 2.
Marion 9, Rural Retreat 2
Marion 140 031 - 9 12 1
Rural Retreat 000 002 - 2 4 2
Preston and Moss. Davidson and Cox. W-Preston; L-Davidson. HR-none.