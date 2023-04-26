BASEBALL

Abingdon 10, Virginia High 9

Virginia High 021 510 00—9 12 5

Abingdon 130 302 01—10 13 4

Taylor, Whitt (3), Meredith (7) and Hucks. Turman, Grubb (4), Ferguson (4), Humphreys (5) and Bedwell. W – Humphreys (6-2). L – Meredith. HR – none.

Chilhowie 7, Rural Retreat 6

Chilhowie 300 400 0-7 8 0

Rural Retreat 101 031 0-6 10 5

Tuell, Poe (5) and Bowman. Gilman, Roberts (4) and Pritchard. W-Tuell (6-0). L-Gilman. HR-none.

Tennessee High 11, University High 1

University High 000 01 - 1 4 3

Tennessee High 281 0x - 11 9 0

Gentry, Baynewicz (2), Harman (4) and Letterman. Henard, Price (5) and Meyers. W-Henard; L-Gentry. HR-Mutter (TH) 4th, 0 on.

Woodrow Wilson 9, Richlands 8

Richlands 020 024 0 - 8 7 4

Woodrow Wilson 202 000 5 - 9 13 1

Levi White, Andrew Boyd (7) and C.J. Earls. Ari Payne, Chase Tolliver (6) and Connor Mollohan. W-Tolliver, L-Boyd. HR-none.

Eastside 17, Twin Springs 4

Eastside 831 05 - 17 10 0

Twin Springs 001 30 - 4 6 7

Collins, McCoy (5), Perry (5) and Ward. Farmer, Ross (2) and Ross, Daugherty (2). W-Collins; L-Farmer. HR-none.

Lebanon 9, Patrick Henry 1

Patrick Henry 000 001 0 - 1 5 4

Lebanon 040 104 x - 9 8 1

Wright and Widener. Rasnake and Hill. W-Rasnake; L-Wright. HR-Morgan Varney (LEB) 6th, 0 on, Shelby Keys 6th, 1 on.

Providence Academy 15, John Battle 5

John Battle 200 03 - 5 3 2

Providence Academy 193 2x - 15 12 1

Hill, Lockart (3) and Eades, Sturgill. Simpson, Belcher (2), Owens (3), Sproles (4), Matti (5) and Matti, Bowman. W-Owens. L-Hill. HR-Belcher (PA), Sproles (PA), Eisfelder (PA).

Holston 7, Northwood 5

Holston 200 012 02 - 7 12 0

Northwood 012 002 00 - 5 9 1

J.Bott, Mellinger (7) and D.Bott. Kirk, Cardwell (4) and Gonzalez. W-Mellinger; L-Cardwell. HR-none.

SOFTBALL

Holston 25, Northwood 5

Holston 418 75 - 25 19 3

Northwood 013 01 - 5 6 6

Cobler and Turner. Doane, Briggs (3), Carter (4) and French. W-Cobler; L-Doane. HR-Wright (HOL) 2.

Eastside 12, Twin Springs 3

Eastside 003 212 4 - 12 17 0

Twin Springs 000 300 0 - 3 3 4

Hall and Stanley. M.Gillenwater, R.Gillenwater (5) and Taylor. W-Hall; L-M.Gillenwater. HR-Banks (ES), Clay (ES), Meade (TS).

Rural Retreat 14, Chilhowie 2

Chilhowie 000 11 - 2 5 4

Rural Retreat 445 10 - 14 11 1

Dowell and Roland. Davidson and Cox. W-Davidson; L-Dowell. HR-Terry (RR) 1st, 2 on; Mutter (RR) 3rd 2 on, 4th, 0 on.

Tazewell 6, Virginia High 1

Tazewell 101 100 3 - 6 12 1

Virginia High 000 100 0 - 1 1 3

Compton and Haynes. Stacy, James (5) and Corvin. W-Compton; L-Stacy. HR-Compton.

West Ridge 11, Sullivan East 0

Sullivan East 000 00 - 0 2 2

West Ridge 312 5x - 11 11 1

Fields, Del Prete (3), Botts (4) and Holly, Fields (3). Henley and Pogue. W-Henley; L-Fields. HR-Frazier (WR) 3rd, 0 on; Jamison 4th, 2 on.