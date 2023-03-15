BASEBALL
Sullivan East 6, Clinton 0
Clinton 000 000 0 - 0 1 4
Sullivan East 200 400 x - 6 6 0
W-Mitchell; L-Beets. HR-none.
SOFTBALL
Grayson County 6, Chilhowie 1
Grayson County 201 110 1—6 6 0
Chilhowie 001 000 0—1 11 4
Boyer and Isom, Crawford (6). Dowell and S. Roland. W – Boyer. L – S. Roland. HR – none.
West Ridge 8, John Battle 1
John Battle 000 000 1—1 3 3
West Ridge 203 210 x—8 6 1
Childress, Roulett-Wheeler (4), Barrett (5) and Baldwin. Browder, Henley (4) and Pogue. W – Browder. L – Childress. HR – none.
Volunteer 2, Sullivan East 0
Volunteer 010 000 1—2 8 0
Sullivan East 000 000 0—0 2 1
Fisher and Salyer. Botts and Fields. W – Fisher. L – Botts (0-1). HR – none. JV game – Volunteer won, 8-1.