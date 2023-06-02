agate Prep Lines Jun 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BASEBALLCave Spring 14, Abingdon 4 Abingdon;013;000;x-4;4;2Cave Spring;700;304;x-14;11;1WP – Woods, LP – Dotson. HR - none. HR - Speller 0 Comments Tags School Systems Linguistics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Not real news: Here's a look at what didn't happen this week Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts. Influencer dies after live-streaming himself drinking bottles of Chinese spirit Baijiu A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat… VHSL Region 1D baseball, softball semifinals ppd. to Tuesday The VHSL Region 1D baseball and softball semifinals scheduled for Monday at Emory & Henry College have been postponed until Tuesday as rai… Softball revival for Lee High Generals From four wins last spring to 16 victories and a spot in the regional semifinals in 2023 for the Lee High Generals. VHSL BASEBALL: Wise County Central's Robbie Wilson fearless on mound “Robbie is about 125 pounds soaking wet,” said Warriors coach Kelly Foster. “But the kid is the biggest competitor I’ve ever coached."