Prep Lines
BASEBALL
Abingdon 7, John Battle 6
John Battle 300 030 0-6 7 3
Abingdon 002 031 1-7 9 7
Gobble, Lockhart (6), Hankins (6), Sills (6) and Sturgill. Humphreys and Bedwell. W-Humphreys. L-Sills. HR-Hankins (JB) 1st, one on; Humphreys (AHS) 5th, one on.
Marion 13, Northwood 0
Northwood 000 00 — 0 1 2
Marion 713 2x — 13 8 1
Johnson, Cardwell (1), Doane (2) and Gonzalez. Bade, Sayers (3), J.Pugh (5) and Robinson, Taylor (3). W-Bade; L-Johnson. HR-J.Pugh (MR) 3rd, 2 on.
Chilhowie 13, Richlands 2
Chilhowie 335 20 — 13 7 5
Richlands 001 10 — 2 1 2
Booth, Poe (4) and Bowman. Adkins, Herndon (3), Brown (3), Hale (4), White (5) and Earls. W-Booth; L-Adkins. HR-none.
Grayson County 4, George Wythe 3
Grayson County 130 000 0 — 4 3 2
George Wythe 110 100 0 — 3 3 3
M.Rector, M.Goad (5) and Caleb Cheeks. Colton Green, Luke Jollay (3) and Ben Jollay. W-Rector; L-Green; S-Goad. HR-none.
SOFTBALL
Eastside 13, Twin Springs 3
Twin Springs 100 20 — 3 2 2
Eastside 0(10)0 03 — 13 14 4
Gillenwater and Taylor. Hall and Stanley. W-Hall; L-Gillenwater. HR-none.
Abingdon 5, John Battle 3
Abingdon 000 212 0 — 5 7 1
John Battle 200 000 1 — 3 5 3
Dillard and Dillow. Roulett-Wheeler and Baldwin. W-Dillard; L-Roulett-Wheeler. HR-Roulett-Wheeler (JB).
J.I .Burton 11, Castlewood 1
Castlewood 100 00 – 1 1 3
J.I. Burton 202 25 – 11 11 1
Summers and Phillips. Mooney and Durham. W-Mooney; L-Summers. HR-Lester (JB).
Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 1
Johnson County 000 100 0 – 1 7 2
Sullivan East 110 010 x – 3 7 3
Jones and Proffitt. Fields, Botts (5) and Holly, Fields (5). W-Fields; L-Jones; S-Botts. HR-none.
Rye Cove 6, Patrick Henry 0
Game 1
Rye Cove 101 13 — 6 8 0
Patrick Henry 000 00 — 0 1 2
Muncy and Turner. Wright and Widener. W-Muncy- L-Wright. HR-Turner (RC) 5th, 0 on.
Rye Cove 12, Patrick Henry 2
Game 2
Rye Cove 603 30 — 12 15 0
Patrick Henry 000 20 — 2 1 3
Hood and Turner. Boone and Widener, Ditto (3). W-Hood; L-Boone. HR-none.
Marion 9, Northwood 2
Northwood 200 000 0 — 2 5 3
Marion 070 200 0 — 9 10 6
Ella Doane and Bailey French. Mya Ferland and Jaylin Ferland. W-M.Ferland; L-Doane. HR-Taylor Preston (MR) 2nd, 0 on; Mya Ferland (MR) 4th, 1 on.
LATE MONDAY
BASEBALL
Eastside 11, Twin Springs 8
Twin Springs 000 213 2 — 8 6 8
Eastside 030 017 x — 11 5 3
Daugherty, Hall (6) and Ross. Collins, Steele (4), Perry (5), Gross (7) and Ward. W-Perry, L-Daugherty. HR-none.
SOFTBALL
Rye Cove 12, Thomas Walker 0
Rye Cove 203 70- 12 10 0
Thomas Walker 000 00 — 0 3 1
Hood and Turner. R.Lawson, S.Lawson (4) and Greer. W-Hood; L-R.Lawson. HR-Turner (RC), 1st, 1 on.
Abingdon 17, Union 11
Union 114 221 0 — 11 15 6
Abingdon 335 240 x- 17 20 5
Collinsworth, Davidson (3) and Toney. Bowles, Baker (3) and Dillow. W-Baker; L-Davidson. HR-none.
Wise Central 9, Richlands 4
Wise Central 510 120 0 — 9 12 2
Richlands 000 001 3 — 4 7 2
Baker, Salyers (5) and Sturgill. Lamie, Rife (5) and Martin. W-Baker; L-Lamie. HR-Sturgill (WC).