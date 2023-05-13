BASEBALL
Tennessee High 8, Cherokee 3
Cherokee;100;101;0—3;5;1
Tennessee High;011;051;x—8;13;1
T. Lawson, Hunter (5), Brooks (6) and Putnal. Henard, Ladd (2) and Meyers. W – Ladd (6-0). L – T. Lawson. HR – Leroy (C), 4th, none on; Putnal (C), 6th, none on.
Greeneville 6, Sullivan East 3
Sullivan East;001;000;2—3;4;3
Greeneville;100;500;x—6;7;0
McCoy, Mitchell (4), McCoy (4), Delph (4), Tipton (6) and Beach. Richards, Harmon (6), Fillers (7), Quillen (7) and Murray. W – Richards (9-1). L – McCoy. HR – none.
SOFTBALL
Volunteer 5, Tennessee High 4
Tennessee High;200;001;100;0—4;10;1
Volunteer;000;103;000;1—5;12;0
Fields and Haga. Ad. Fisher and Salyer. W—Ad. Fisher (16-3). L—Fields (19-6). HR—Granger, Tennessee High (6th, two out, none).