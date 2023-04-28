SOFTBALL
Tennessee High 8, Eastside 4
Eastside 002 101 0—4 8 1
Tennessee High 001 610 x—8 8 1
Hall, Sartin (5) and Stanley. Fields and Haga. W – Fields. L – Hall. HR – Ware (THS), 3rd, none on; Haga (THS) 2 – 4th, one on & 5th, none on; Strouth (THS), 4th, two on; Bower (E), 4th, none on.
Lebanon 13, Northwood 0
Northwood 000 00 - 0 1 2
Lebanon 600 7x - 13 10 2
Doane and French. Rasnake and Hill. W-Rasnake; L-Doane. HR-none.
Farragut 7, Richlands 0
Farragut 112 3 - 7 9 1
People are also reading…
Richlands 000 0 - 0 1 0
Leto, Mattina (4) and Morrison. Vance, Lamie (2) and Martin. W-Leto; L-Vance. HR-none.
Oakland 5, Richlands 0
Richlands 000 00 - 0 2 0
Oakland 010 4x - 5 8 0
Rife and Martin. Arron, Kellogg (5) and Logan. W-Arron; L-Rife. HR-Arron.
Sullivan East 6, Morristown East 0
Morristown East 000 00 - 0 2 1
Sullivan East 003 3x - 6 8 0
Wampler and Shelley. Fields and Leonard. W-Fields; L-Wampler. HR-none.
Sullivan East 10, Unaka 5
Sullivan East 100 003 6 - 10 13 3
Unaka 400 000 1 - 5 9 1
Botts and Fields. Bowers, Stout (7) and Buckles. W-Botts; L-Bowers. HR-Fields (6th, 0 on).
BASEBALL
Abingdon 13, Wise Central 3
Wise Central 300 00 - 3 3 2
Abingdon 510 34 - 13 7 3
Hayes, Phillips (2) and Church. Dotson and Bedwell. W-Dotson; L-Hayes. HR-Bolling (C) 1st, 0 on; Fellhauer (AB) 1st, 1 on.
Lebanon 19, Northwood 3
Northwood 101 01 - 3 5 6
Lebanon 562 6x - 19 14 1
Johnson, Doane (4), Nutter (4) and Gonzalez. Buchanan, Breeding (4), Hess (5) and Crabtree. W-Buchanan; L-Johnson. HR-none.