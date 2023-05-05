BASEBALL
Tennessee High 13, Elizabethton 6
District 1-AAA, at TVA Credit Union Ballpark
Elizabethton 120 010 2 -- 6 10 1
Tennessee High 002 290 x -- 13 9 2
Hubbard, J. Buckles (3), Edmundson (5), Hambrick (5), B. Buckles (5) and Nave. W—Henard (6-2). L—Hubbard (1-1).
Unicoi County 5, Sullivan East 1
District 1-AAA, at TVA Credit Union Ballpark
Sullivan East 000 010 0 -- 1 4 1
Unicoi County 310 100 x -- 5 7 1
Mitchell and Beach. Jones and Batrez. W—Jones (5-2). L—Mitchell.
Honaker 16, Eastside 7
Honaker 501 220 6-16 8 3
Eastside 100 005 1-7 5 6
Musick, Hilton (6) and Horn. Perry, Underwood (1), Gross (5), Collins (6), Sexton (7), Nixon (7) and Ward. W-Musick. L-Perry. HR-none.
Rural Retreat 7, Chilhowie 3
Rural Retreat 000 007 0—7 9 2
Chilhowie 000 000 3—3 1 3
Roberts, Fontaine (7), Gilman (7) and Pritchard. Booth, Poe (6) and Bowman. W – Roberts. L – Booth. HR – none.
Gate City 11, Lee High 7
Gate City 050 013 2—11 7 4
Lee High 210 022 0—7 6 2
D. McMurray, E. McMurray (6) and Bledsoe. C. Leonard, Hobbs (5), Early (7) and Mullins. W – D. McMurray. L – Hobbs. S – E. McMurray. HR – none.