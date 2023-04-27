LATE WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
Rye Cove 15, Thomas Walker 1
Thomas Walker 000 10 - 1 3 3
Rye Cove 026 7x - 15 17 0
S.Lawson, R.Lawson (4) and Greer. Hood and Turner. W-Hood; L-S.Lawson. HR-none.
Game 1
Elizabethton 3, John Battle 2
John Battle 000 101 0 - 2 4 0
Elizabethton 002 010 0 - 3 6 1
Roulett-Wheeler and Baldwin. McDuffie and Harris. W-McDuffie; L-Roulett-Wheeler. HR-Elton (EZ).
Game 2
Elizabethton 7, John Battle 3
John Battle 001 100 1 - 3 4 1
Elizabethton 204 001 x - 7 6 0
Barrett, Childress (3) and Hayes. Byrd and Johnson. W-Byrd; L-Barrett. HR-Hayes (JB), Byrd (EZ).