BASEBALL
Tennessee High 7, William Byrd 6
William Byrd 211 020 0—6 3 2
Tennessee High 013 111 x—7 4 2
Minnix, Glover (4) and Purcell. Dingus, Meyers (4) and Meyers, Slater (4). W – Meyers. L – Glover. HR – Dingus (THS), 3rd, none on.
West Ridge 11, William Byrd 5
William Byrd 011 000 3—5 9 2
West Ridge 252 011 x—11 13 1
Dent, Spraker (4), Dickerson (6) and Purcell, Thompson (5). Horne, Sarginger (4), Tate (6) and Harris. W – Sarginger. L – Dent. HR – Witcher (WR), 2nd, one on; Gibson (WR) 2 – 2nd one on & 6th, none on.
Jefferson County 6, Abingdon 5
Abingdon 300 011 00—5 8 5
Jefferson County 031 100 01—6 6 3
Dotson, Grubb (4), Humphries (5) and Bedwell. Thomas, Shrader (4), Williams (6), Grace (7), Osborne (8) and LaRue. W – Osborne. L – Humphries. HR – none.