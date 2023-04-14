SOFTBALL

Tazewell 2, Marion 1

Marion 100 000 000-1 0 1

Tazewell 000 000 101-2 4 1

Preston and Moss. Compton and Hayes. W-Compton. L-Preston. HR-none.

SOFTBALL

Chilhowie 7, Holston 4

Holston 201 000 1—4 5 0

Chilhowie 003 040 x—7 10 3

Cobler and Turner, Bishop (5). Dowell and Roland. W – Dowell. L – Cobler. HR – Roland (C)

Abingdon 6, Ridgeview 2

Abingdon 003 102 0—6 11 0

Ridgeview 200 000 0—2 7 1

Baker and Dillow. Hill and Grant. W – Baker. L – Hill. HR – none.

John Battle 5, Wise Central 4

Wise Central 002 000 2—4 7 1

John Battle 010 000 4—5 8 2

Baker and Sturgill. Roulett-Wheeler and Baldwin. W – Roulett-Wheeler. L – Baker. HR – Sturgill (WC); Cochran (WC); Bowery (JB); Roulett-Wheeler (JB); Baldwin (JB); Wallace (JB); Gaitor (JB).

Daniel Boone 18, Sullivan East 1

Daniel Boone 634 13 — 18 17 0

Sullivan East 001 00 — 1 4 1

Quesenberry and Henson. Fields, Del Prete (3) and Holly, Fields (3). W – Quesenberry. L – Fields. HR – Bacon (DB), 1st, one on.

BASEBALL

Chilhowie 3, Holston 0

Holston 000 000 0—0 4 2

Chilhowie 001 011 x—3 8 0

Richardson and Du. Bott. Tuell and Bowman. W – Tuell (4-0). L – Richardson. HR – none.

Abingdon 1, Ridgeview 0

Ridgeview 000 000 0—0 3 1

Abingdon 001 000 0—1 3 1

B. Mullins and T. Mullins. Dotson and Bedwell. W – Dotson. L – B. Mullins. HR – none.

John Battle 15, Wise Central 2

John Battle 113 604—15 8 0

Wise Central 200 000—2 5 4

Sills, Hill (6) and Sturgill. Wilson, Bolling (4), Phillips (4) and Church. W – Sills. L – Wilson. HR – none.

Eastside 8, J.I. Burton 7

J.I. Burton 010 040 2—7 7 3

Eastside 301 000 4—8 9 1

Collins, Perry (6) and Ward. Godsey, C. Hart (7) and D. Keys. W – Perry (2-0). L – Godsey. HR – none.