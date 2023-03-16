BASEBALL
Abingdon 8, Virginia High 2
Virginia High 020 000 0—2 6 5
Abingdon 023 102 x—8 7 2
Foy, Whitt (4) and Hucks. Dotson, Turman (3), Parks (7) and Bedwell. W – Turman (1-0). L – Foy (0-1). HR – none.
Gate City 13, Sullivan East 5
Sullivan East 300 020 0—5 6 2
Gate City 301 108 x—13 18 2
McCoy, Tipton (6) and Beach. DePriest, E. McMurray (6), Little (7) and Barnett. W – E. McMurray (1-0). L – McCoy (0-1). HR – none.
Tennessee High 5, Freedom Christian 4
Freedom 000 002 2-4 6 2
Tenn. High 110 100 2-5 7 3
Corney, Stafford (5) and Reed. Ladd, Graziano (4), Price (7) and Meyers. W-Price. L-Stafford. HR-none.
Tennessee High 6, Alcoa 3
Tenn. High 000 120 3-6 6 0
Alcoa 000 011 1–3 5 2
Henard, Dingus (6), Price (6) and Meyers. Henry, Long (7) and Hayes. W-Henard. L-Henry. HR-none.
Chilhowie 9, Richlands 4
Richlands 121 000 0-4 7 3
Chilhowie 111 060 x-9 5 2
Hale, White (5), W. Vass (5) and Earls. Hall, Tuell (5) and Bowman. W-Tuell. L-Hale. HR-none.
Wise County Central 7, Union 0
Union 000 000 0 - 0 4 1
Wise Central 060 010 x - 7 9 1
Whitman, Gibson (4), Adams (6) and Chandler. Wilson and Church. W-Wilson; L-Whitman.
SOFTBALL
Abingdon 14, Marion 4
Marion 012 01 - 4 7 0
Abingdon 257 0x - 14 7 0
Preston, Ferland and Moss. Dillard, Baker and Kiser. W-Dilliard; L-Preston.
Gate City 14, Sullivan East 1
Gate City 500 054 -- 14 14 0
Sullivan East 010 000 -- 1 3 1
Gillenwater, Baker (4) and Davidson; Fields and Holly. W-A. Gillenwater; L-Fields. SV-Baker. HR-Gillenwater (GC) 1st, 2 on, Baker (1st, 0 on), Monroe (5th, 2 on).
Fort Chiswell 5, Chilhowie 1
Chilhowie 001 000 0—1 7 2
Fort Chiswell 103 001 x—5 7 0
Dowell and K. Roland. Dalton and Akers. W – Dalton. L – Dowell (0-2). HR – none.
Unicoi County 7, John Battle 5
John Battle 001 012 1—5 7 1
Unicoi County 102 004 x—7 6 1
Barrett, Childress (5) and Baldwin. Peterson, Cooper (6) and Tipton. W – Cooper. L – Childress. HR – none.