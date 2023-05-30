SOFTBALL
Eastside 8, Honaker 2
Eastside;202;100;3-8;10;1
Honaker;000;000;2-2;4;2
Hall, Sartin (7) and Stanley. Shelton and A. Dye. W-Hall. L-Shelton. HR-none.
Rye Cove 3, Lebanon 1
Lebanon;000;000;1-1;-1;1;0
Rye Cove;001;200;x-3;7;0
Rasnake and Hall. Muncy and Turner. W-Muncy. L-Rasnake. HR-none.
BASEBALL
Lebanon 6, Eastside 1
Lebanon;040;011;0—6;6;0
Eastside;100;000;0—1;3;2
Phillips and Crabtree. Collins, Johnson (6), McCoy (6) and Ward. W – Phillips. L – Collins. HR – none.
Chilhowie 2, Rural Retreat 1
Chilhowie;000;011;0—2;5;1
Rural Retreat;000;010;0—1;7;1
Tuell and Bowman. Roberts and Pritchard. W – Tuell (9-1). L – Roberts. HR – none.
Marion 5, Virginia High 4
Marion;203;000;0-5;7;2
Virginia High;020;200;0-4;4;1
Sayers, Bade (5) and Taylor; Meredith, Whitt (3) and Hucks. W--Sayers. L--Meredith. S--Bade. HR--none.
Narrows 6, George Wythe 5
George Wythe;000;500;0-5;5;0
Narrows;040;200-x-6;9;3
L.Jollay, Green (4) and B.Jollay. Crigger (6), McGlothlin (6) and Albert. W-Crigger; L-Green; S-McGlothlin. HR-Repass (GW) 4th, 1 on.
Abingdon 4, Tunstall 2
Tunstall;000;002;0–2;1;1
Abingdon;003;100;x–4;5;1
Ladd, Lovern (6), and Spencer. Dotson, Humphreys (6), and Bedwell. W- Dotson (9-1). L – Ladd. HR – None.
John Battle 8, Wise County Central 0
Wise Central;000;000;0-0;5;1
John Battle;420;002;x-8;8;1
Wilson, Hayes (6) and Church; Sills, Hill (7) and Sturgill. W--Sills. L--Wilson. HR--none