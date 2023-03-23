BASEBALL
Sullivan East 11, University School 1
University High 000 001 - 1 3 5
Sullivan East 301 052 - 11 9 2
Kindle, No. 13 (4), Duncan (4), No. 6 (6) and Gentry. McCoy, Delph (6) and Beach. W-McCoy; L-Kindle.
Rural Retreat 13, George Wythe 10
Rural Retreat 130 810 - 13 7 3
George Wythe 114 130 - 10 10 2
Fontaine, Bandrimer (4) and Pritchard. A.Repass, Bennett (2), Mullins (4), O.Repass (5) and B.Jollay. W-Fontaine; L-Bennett; S-Bandrimer. HR-none.
Galax 10, Holston 1
Galax 203 102 2 - 10 13 2
Holston 000 001 0 - 1 1 2
Stewart, Robinson (5), McCulloch (6) and Vaught. Richardson, Mellinger (5) and Du.Bott. W-Stewart; L-Richardson. HR-none.
Tennessee High 6, Lebanon 1
Lebanon 100 000 0—1 5 3
Tennessee High 002 220 x—6 9 1
Phillips and Crabtree. Feathers and Meyers. W – Feathers. L – Phillips (0-1). HR – none.
Johnson County 9, Patrick Henry 8
Johnson County 410 002 2—9 8 4
Patrick Henry 022 112 0—8 8 3
Jennings, Holt (2) and K. Blevins. Gobble, Monahan (3), Addair (7) and Kausch. W – Holt. L – Addair. HR – none.
John Battle 7, Providence Academy 3
John Battle 003 310 0—7 9 1
Providence 000 012 0—3 4 2
Gobble, Hill (5), Ratliff (6), Sills (7) and Sturgill. Sproles, Matti (4), Eisfelder (6) and Bowman. W – Gobble. L – Sproles. HR – Matti (PA)
SOFTBALL
Virginia High 13, Northwood 3
Northwood 003 00 - 3 6 7
Virginia High 138 01 - 13 9 0
Doane and French. James, Stacy (5) and Corvin. W-Stacy; L-Doane. HR-none.
Tennessee High 16, Lebanon 1
Tennessee High 310 060 6 - 16 16 1
Lebanon 000 010 0 - 1 4 9
Fields and Haga. Rasnake and Hill. W-Fields; L-Rasnake. HR-none.
Wise Central 3, Ridgeview 1
Ridgeview 100 000 0—1 3 1
Wise Central 100 002 x—3 10 0
Hill and Grant. Baker and Sturgill. W – Baker. L – Hill. HR – none.