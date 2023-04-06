LATE THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Game 1
Richlands 7, Honaker 5
Richlands 210 40 - 7 10 1
Honaker 001 40 - 5 5 3
White and Earls. Horn and Johnson. W-White; L-Horn. HR-none.
Game 2
Honaker 6, Richlands 4
Richlands 120 01 - 4 3 1
Honaker 320 1x - 6 8 3
Vass and Earls. Musick, Hilton (4) and Johnson. W-Musick; L-Vass; S-Hilton. HR-none.
SOFTBALL
Gate City 3, John Battle 0
John Battle 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Gate City 010 002 x - 3 3 1
Roulett-Wheeler and Baldwin. Gillenwater and Davidson. W-Gillenwater; L-Roulett-Wheeler. HR-none.
Elizabethton 10, Sullivan East 3
Sullivan East 003 000 0 — 3 2 2
Elizabethton 103 411 x — 10 13 0
Botts, Fields (5) and Fields, Holly (5). Byrd and Johnson. W-Byrd; L-Botts. HR-Fields (SE) 3rd, 2 on; Byrd (EZ) 3rd, 2 on.