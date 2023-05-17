BASEBALL
Patrick Henry 5, Holston 4
Holston;000;001;3-4;5;1
Patrick Henry;010;004;x-5;10;1
Casey, Richardson (6) and Tweed. Addair, Monahan (6) and Kausch. W-Monahan; L-Casey. HR-none.
Rural Retreat 11, Chilhowie 6
Chilhowie;100;110;3-6;8;4
Rural Retreat;230;420;x-11;13;3
Dowell and Roland. Jenna Mutter and Cox. W-Mutter; L-Dowell. HR-Madi Preston (C) 1st, 0 on; Davidson (RR) 2nd, 2 on; Terry (RR) 4th, 3 on.
Richlands 3, Graham 2
Graham;011;000;0-x-2;5;1
Richlands;00;010;2-3;10;2
Brandon Waschler, Nathan Phillips (7) and Cooper Hale. Levi White, Ben Hale (7) and Earls. W-Hale; L-Phillips. HR-C.Hope (G) 2nd, 0 on; Earls (RL), 5th, 0 on; 7th, 1 on.
John Battle 13, Wise Central 4
Wise Central;000;202;0-4;7;2
John Battle;115;042;x-13;14;1
Hayes, Phillips (6) and Church. Sills, Hill (6) and Sturgill. W-Sills; L-Hayes. HR-none.
Rural Retreat 7, Northwood 2
Northwood;001;001;0—2;4;3
Rural Retreat;020;032 x—7;5;2
Cardwell, Doane (5) and Gonzalez. Gilman, Shelton (3) and Pritchard. W- Shelton. L – Cardwell. HR – none.
Eastside 11, Thomas Walker 1
Thomas Walker;001;00—1;5;2
Eastside;422;12—11;9;2
McCurry and Cheek. Collins, McCoy (4) and Ward. W – Collins. L – McCurry, HR – none.
SOFTBALL
Volunteer 7, Tennessee High 1
Tennessee High;000;001;0-1;4;1
Volunteer;001;105;x-7;11;1
Worley, Fields (6) and Haga. Add. Fisher and Salyer. W-Add. Fisher. L-Worley. HR-none.
Graham 9, Virginia High 6
Graham;412;002;0—9;14;5
Virginia High;320;000;1—6;8;0
McFarland and Gregory. Stacy, James (2) and Corvin. W – McFarland. L – James. HR – Flanagan (G), 2nd, none on.
Lee High 7, John Battle 5
Lee High;201;012;1-7;11;4
John Battle;100;040;0-5;8;1
Calton, Bledsoe (4) and Fortner. Childress and Baldwin. W-Bledsoe; L-Childress. HR-Bledsoe (LE) 2.