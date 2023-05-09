BASEBALL
John Battle 10, Wise Central 2
Wise Central 000 100 1—2 7 2
John Battle 230 050 x—10 6 1
Bolling, Hayes (2), Phillips (5) and Church. Hankins, Lockhart (4), Sills (5) and Sturgill. W – Hankins. L – Bolling. S – Sills. HR – none.
Gate City 12, Union 1
Gate City 102 09 - 12 15 1
Union 000 01 0 - 1 7 1
DePriest and Bledsoe. Adams, Stidham (5), Gibson (5), Worley (5) and K.Chandler. W-DePriest; L-Adams. HR-none.
Richlands 5, Marion 4
Richlands 000 120 101 - 5 11 1
Marion 000 040 000 - 4 8 3
White, McCracken (6) and Earls. Bade, Sayers (7) and Taylor. W-McCracken; L-Sayers. HR-none.
Virginia High 12 Graham 0
Graham 000 00 - 0 0 5
VA High 128 1x - 12 10 1
Waschler, Phillips (3) and Hale. Taylor and Hucks. W-Taylor. L-Waschler. HR-none.
SOFTBALL
Lebanon 7, Rural Retreat 2
Lebanon 120 001 3 - 7 8 1
Rural Retreat 001 100 0 - 2 5 2
Rasnake and Hill. Mutter and Cox. W-Rasnake; L-Mutter. HR-Keys (L) 6th, 0 on. Hill (L) 7th, 1 on.
Patrick Henry 4, Holston 0
Patrick Henry 000 004 0 - 4 6 0
Holston 000 000 0 - 0 2 1
Wright and Widener. Cobler and Turner. W-Wright; L-Cobler. HR-none.
Volunteer 3, Tennessee High 0
Tennessee High 000 000 0 - 0 0 3
Volunteer 100 200 0 - 3 6 3
Fields and Haga. Addyson Fisher and . W-Fisher; L-Fields. HR-none.
Virginia High 12, Graham 2
Graham 100 001—2 5 7
Virginia High 410 205—12 13 0
McFarland and Gregory. Stacy and Corvin. W – Stacy. L – McFarland. HR – Patrick (VHS)