SOFTBALL
Marion 3, Chilhowie 0
Marion 201 000 0 - 3 3 2
Chilhowie 000 000 0 - 0 0 1
Preston and Moss. Dowell and Roland. W-Preston; L-Dowell. HR-J.Ferland, Whitt.
Eastside 5, Patrick Henry 0
Patrick Henry 000 000 0 - 0 3 3
Eastside 202 010 x - 5 8 0
Wright and Widener. Hall and Stanley. W-Hall; L-Wright. HR-none.
John Battle 13, Virginia High 1
Virginia High 000 10 - 1 3 3
John Battle 041 35 - 13 10 0
Stacy, James (2) and Corvin. Barrett and Baldwin. W-Barrett; L-Stacy. HR-Roulett Wheeler (JB), Elton (JB), Baldwin (JB), Wallace (JB), James (VH).
Holston 10, Honaker 5
Honaker 121 001 0 - 5 8 4
Holston 105 121 x - 10 11 3
Rasnake and Dye. Cobler and Turner. W-Cobler; L-Rasnake. HR-Wright (HL) 3rd 2 on.
Dobyns-Bennett 11, Sullivan East 0
Dobyns-Bennett 134 03 - 11 13 0
Sullivan East 000 00 - 0 1 2
Dean, Frye (5) and Simpson. Botts and Holly. W-Dean; L-Botts. HR-Simpson (DB) 3rd, 2 on; Porter (DB) 5th, 0 on.
Rye Cove 6, Harlan, Ky. 0
Rye Cove 501 00 - 6 9 0
Harlan 000 00 - 0 0 0
Hood, Waldron (3) and Turner, Hood (4). Lisenbee, Roman (2) and Jackson. W-Hood; L-Lisenbee. HR-none.
Gate City 19, Abingdon 0
Gate City 060 (12)1—19 19 2
Abingdon 000 0x—0 1 5
Gillenwater and Davidson. L. Baker, Yates (3), L. Baker (4) and Kiser. W – Gillenwater. L – L. Baker. HR – Bays (GC), 2nd, one on.
BASEBALL
Patrick Henry 5, Twin Springs 4
Twin Springs 100 201 0 - 4 4 2
Patrick Henry 002 000 3 - 5 8 3
Daugherty, Hall (7) and Ross. Owens, Addair (7) and Kausch. W-Addair; L-Daugherty. HR-none.
Marion 16, Chilhowie 4
Marion 500 0(11) - 16 7 2
Chilhowie 004 00 - 4 5 4
W-Pugh; L-Booth. HR-none.
George Wythe 12, Giles 0
George Wythe 212 52 - 12 10 3
Giles 000 00 - 0 1 2
Colton Green and Owen Repass. Ratliff, Hilton (4), Price (5) and Williams. W-Green; L-Ratliff. HR-Luke Jollay (GW) 1st, 1 on.
Johnson County 12, Northwood 10
Johnson County 012 203 04 - 12 10 1
Northwood 510 002 02 - 10 17 0
Jennings, Blevins (4), Reece (4) and Jones. Kirk, Cardwell (4), Doane (7), Minton (8), Barlow (8) and Gonzalez. W-Reece; L-Barlow. HR-none.
Abingdon 10, Gate City 0
Abingdon 405 10 - 10 8 0
Gate City 000 00 - 0 3 6
Humphreys and Bedwell, Hawkins. DePriest, Flanary (4) and Bledsoe. W-Humphreys; L-DePriest. HR-none.
Castlewood 19, Twin Valley 0
Game 1
Twin Valley 000 - 0 1 7
Castlewood 32 (14) - 19 5 0
Hurley and Thompson. Glovier and King. W-Glovier; L-Hurley. HR-none.
Castlewood 4, Twin Valley 0
Game 2
Twin Valley 00 - 0 1 4
Castlewood 4x - 4 1 0
Mullins and Dotson. Kiser and King. W-Kiser; L-Mullins. HR-none.
Union 10, Lee High 7
Union 000 243 1 - 10 12 0
Lee High 240 100 0 - 7 7 3
Gibson, Adams (1), Whitman (2), K.Chandler (7) and C.Chandler. Leonard, Hobbs (5), Leonard (6) and Mullins. W-Whitman; L-Hobbs; S-Chandler. HR-none.
Tennessee High 9, Lebanon 3
Tennessee High 301 131 0 - 9 9 1
Lebanon 101 001 0 - 3 5 5
Meyers, Graziano (6) and Slater, Meyers. Buchanan, Hess (5) and Crabtree. W-Meyers; L-Buchanan. HR-Blevins (TH).