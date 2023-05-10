Prep Lines BASEBALL Abingdon 9, Ridgeview 3 Abingdon 003 150 0—9 8 3 Ridgeview 000 201 0—3 3 3 Humphreys, Woods (7) and Bedwell, Crabtree (6). Owens, W. Mullins (6) and Baker. W – Humphreys. L – Owens. HR – none. Honaker 5, Eastside 4 Eastside 200 110 0—4 8 2 Honaker 101 003 x—5 6 2 McCoy, Perry (6) and Ward. Hilton, Musick (6) and Horn. W – Musick. L – Perry. HR – none. Pulaski County 15, George Wythe 5 George Wythe 200 030 — 5 5 2 Pulaski County (10)11 12x — 15 14 1 Smith, Bennett (2) and Mullins. Kade Hutton, Cole Alberts (3), D.J. Butner (6) and Dalton. W-Hutton; L-Smith. HR-none.
Prep Lines
BASEBALL
Abingdon 9, Ridgeview 3
Abingdon 003 150 0—9 8 3
Ridgeview 000 201 0—3 3 3
Humphreys, Woods (7) and Bedwell, Crabtree (6). Owens, W. Mullins (6) and Baker. W – Humphreys. L – Owens. HR – none.
Honaker 5, Eastside 4
Eastside 200 110 0—4 8 2
Honaker 101 003 x—5 6 2
McCoy, Perry (6) and Ward. Hilton, Musick (6) and Horn. W – Musick. L – Perry. HR – none.
Pulaski County 15, George Wythe 5
George Wythe 200 030 — 5 5 2
Pulaski County (10)11 12x — 15 14 1
Smith, Bennett (2) and Mullins. Kade Hutton, Cole Alberts (3), D.J. Butner (6) and Dalton. W-Hutton; L-Smith. HR-none.