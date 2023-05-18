BASEBALL
Tennessee High 10, Knox Halls 1
Knox Halls;001;000;0-1;5;3
Tennessee High;302;005;x-10;9;1
Daniels, Kitts (6) and Lethgo; Ladd and Meyers. W--Ladd. L--Daniels. HR--Dingus (THS) 2, 1st, two on; 3rd, one on; Leonard (THS) 6th, three on.
Union 9, Wise Central Union 8
Union;102;001;5-9;7;5
Wise Central;020;330;0-8;6;6
K. Chandler, Stidham (4), Gibson (5) and Blanton. Phillips, Bolling (6) and Church. W-Gibson. L-Bolling. HR-Bolling (WC) 4th two on
Lebanon 10, Patrick Henry 0
Patrick Henry;000;00-0;6;0
Lebanon;117;0x-10-6;0
Kausch, Cannon (3) and Monahan. Barton, Hess (4) and Crabtree. W-Barton; L-Kausch. HR-none.
Rural Retreat 5, Patrick Henry 4
Rural Retreat;201;000;2—5;7;3
Chilhowie;021;100;x—4;4;4
Fontaine, Bandrimer (6) and Pritchard. Tuell and Bowman. W – Bandrimer. L – Tuell. HR – none.
Tazewell 6, Marion 5
Marion;100;040;0-5;5;1
Tazewell;101;301;x-6;6;0
Babe, Osborne (4), Sayers (5) and Taylor. Myers, Duty (5) and Larimer. W-Duty; L-Sayers. HR-Roberts (MR) 5th, 3 on.
Virginia High 6, Richlands 5
Richlands;230;000;0-5;2;1
Virginia High;110;003;1-6;9;3
McCracken, Hale (3), Dylan Brown (7) and Earls. Meredith, Lucas Whitt (5) and Campbell. W-Whitt; L-Brown. HR-none.
Gate City 8, Ridgeview 4
Gate City;102;023;0—8;9;3
Ridgeview;011;002;0—4;5;1
McMurray and Bledsoe. Beavers, T. Owens (7) and Baker. W – McMurray. L – Beavers. HR – none.
SOFTBALL
Patrick Henry 3, Holston 2
Holston;000;020;0—2;7;2
Patrick Henry;100;010;1—3;6;1
Cobler and Turner. Wright and Widener. W – Wright. L – Cobler. HR – none.
Richlands 2, Marion 1
Marion;010;000;0—1;4;0
Richlands;101;000;x—2;5;1
Preston and Ferland. Rife and Martin. W – Rife. L – Preston. HR – none.