BASEBALL

John Battle 9, Ridgeview 2

Ridgeview 110 000 0—2 4 7

John Battle 113 121 x—9 9 2

Hill, Counts (3), Owens (6) and Baker. Gobble, Hankins (6) and Sturgill. W – Gobble (2-0). L – Hill. HR – Hankins (JB), 3rd, one on.

Wise County Central 13, Castlewood 0

Castlewood 000 00 - 0 1 2

Wise Central 516 1x - 13 12 1

Glovier, Salyers (3) and King. Hayes and Church. W-Hayes; L-Glovier. HR-none.

Marion 13, Chilhowie 9

Chilhowie 203 013 0 - 9 11 4

Marion 036 130 x - 13 10 3

Hall, Nash (2), Hill (3), Poe (5) and Bowman. Bade, Osborne (4), Pugh (5) and Stuart. W-Bade; L-Nash. HR-Smith (CH) 1st, 1 on; Taylor (MR) 4th, 0 on.

Greeneville 7, Sullivan East 0

Greeneville 000 006 1 - 7 9 1

Sullivan East 000 000 0 - 0 2 4

Quillen and . McCoy, Tipton (6) and Beach. W-Quillen; L-McCoy. HR-none.

Science Hill 13, Abingdon 5

Abingdon 000 311 0—5 7 5

Science Hill (10)02 100 x—13 12 0

Humphreys, Turman (1), Grubb (3) and Bedwell. Denham, Majethi (5) and Torace. W – Denham. L – Humphreys. HR – none.

Virginia High 15, Radford 8

Radford 000 700 1—8 10 5

Virginia High 002 (11)02 x—15 10 1

Murray, Wickoski (4), Fartner (4), Lester (4), Radford (6) and Smith. Foy, Meredith (4) and Hucks. W – Meredith. L – Murray. HR – none.

SOFTBALL

Tennessee High 11, Sullivan East 0

Tennessee High 013 322 -- 11 17 1

Sullivan East 000 000 -- 0 3 2

Fields and Haga. Botts, Fields (6) and Fields. W—Fields. L—Botts. HR—East: Worley (4th, one out, one on).

Marion 2, Chilhowie 1

Chilhowie 000 100 0 - 1 6 0

Marion 000 002 x - 2 4 0

Dowell and Roland. Preston and Moss. W-Preston; L-Dowell. HR-Preston (MR) 6th, 1 on.

Northwood 14, Tri-Cities Christian 3

Tri-Cities Christan 001 02 - 3 3 3

Northwood 365 0 - 14 8 2

Williams and Bosken. Doane and French. W-Doane; L-Williams. HR-Turley (NW) 1st, 2 on.

Virginia High 7, John Battle 6

John Battle 031 200 0 - 6 10 4

Virginia High 201 030 1 - 7 4 2

Barrett, Childress (5) and Baldwin. James, Stacy (6) and Corvin. W-Stacy; L-Taylor. HR-James (VH)