BASEBALL

Virginia High 8, Marion 1

Virginia High 041 210 0-8 8 3

Marion 000 200 0-1 1 2

Meredith and Hucks. Osborne, J. Pugh (5) and Taylor. W-Meredith. L-Osborne. HR-none.

Rural Retreat 21, Northwood 2

Rural Retreat 354 72 - 21 18 1

Northwood 002 00 - 2 7 0

Bandrimer, Roberts (4), Miller (5) and Shelton. Johnson, Barlow (3), Mutter (4) and Gonzalez. W-Bandrimer; L-Johnson. HR-Gilman (RR) 2; Bandrimer (RR) 2.

Chilhowie 12, Patrick Henry 8

Chilhowie 190 000 2—12 10 8

Patrick Henry 030 100 4—8 10 1

Booth, Tuell (4) and Bowman. C. Brown, A. Brown (2), Monahan (3) and Kausch. W – Booth. L – C. Brown. S – Tuell. HR – none.

Wise Central 11, Richlands 1

Richlands 001 00—1 0 3

Wise Central 400 16—11 13 1

A. Boyd, Fuller (4) and Earls. Phillips and Church. W – Phillips. L – A. Boyd. HR – Bolling (WC)

Gate City 13, Ridgeview 6

Gate City 008 131 0—13 14 3

Ridgeview 210 200 1—6 8 2

Little, D. McMurray (5) and Bledsoe. Beavers, B. Mullins (5) and Baker. W – Little. L – Beavers. S – D. McMurray. HR – Beavers (R)

Lebanon 11, Holston 1

Holston 000 100—1 0 4

Lebanon 223 112—11 10 1

Millinger, Di. Bott (6) and Du. Bott. Buchanan and Crabtree. W – Buchanan. L – Millinger. HR – none.

Eastside 15, Thomas Walker 5

Thomas Walker 000 32—5 7 7

Eastside (10)12 2x—15 8 3

Bertram, McCurry (1) and Cheek. Johnson, Underwood (4), G. Gross (5) and Ward, Bush (5). W – W. Johnson. L – Bertram. HR – none.

SOFTBALL

Tennessee High 9, Elizabethton 7

District 1-AAA softball

Losers’ bracket final

Tennessee High202 010 4 -- 9 12 2

Elizabethton 203 00 2 -- 7 8 3

Fields and Haga. Byrd and Johnson. W—Fields (19-5). L—Byrd. HR—Ware, Tennessee High (2nd, two out, one on), Hughes, Tennessee High (7th, two out, two on), Worley, Tennessee High (7th, two out, none on), Harris, Elizabethton (3rd, one out, one on), Jensen, Elizabethton (7th, two out, one on)

Tennessee High 15, Unicoi County 5

District 1-AAA softball

Tennessee High 051 36 -- 15 19 0

Unicoi County 122 00 -- 5 9 2

Fields and Haga. Cooper, Peterson (5) and Tipton. W—Fields (18-5). L—Cooper. HR—Bridges, Unicoi County (1st, none out, none on), Granger 2, Tennessee High (2nd, one out, one on; 5th, two out, none on), Worley, Tennessee High (2nd, one out, three on), Strouth 2, Tennessee High (4th, one out, two on; 5th, two out, one on), Worley, Tennessee High (5th, none out, two on).

Rural Retreat 11, Northwood 1

Rural Retreat 440 03 - 11 11 0

Northwood 000 10 - 1 2 3

Davidson and Cox. Doane and French. W-Davidson; L-Doane. HR-none.

Lebanon 6, Holston 0

Holston 000 000 0 - 0 3 1

Lebanon 001 500 x - 6 7 1

Cobler and Turner. Rasnake and Hill. W-Rasnake; L-Cobler. HR-none.

Patrick Henry 7, Chilhowie 0

Chilhowie 000 000 0—0 3 2

Patrick Henry 300 022 x—7 11 1

Dowell and Roland. Wright and Widener. W – Wright. L – Dowell. HR – none.

Eastside 11, Thomas Walker 1

Thomas Walker 001 000—1 3 5

Eastside 046 001—11 15 1

S. Lawson and G. Greer. Hall and S. Stanley. W – Hall. L – S. Lawson. HR – none.

Marion 5, Virginia High 2

Virginia High 002 000 0—2 4 0

Marion 000 104 x—5 10 2

Stacy, James (6) and Corvin. Preston and Moss. W – Preston. L – Stacy. HR – Totten (M), 4th, none on; Whitt (M), 6th, one on.

Rye Cove 8, Castlewood 1

Castlewood 000 010 0—1 0 0

Rye Cove 015 020 x—8 13 1

Summers and J. Phillips. Muncy, Hood (7) and Turner. W – Muncy. L – Summers. HR – M. Wood (RC), 2nd, none on.

John Battle 5, Abingdon 4

John Battle 103 000 001—5 12 3

Abingdon 000 020 200—5 10 0

Childress and S. Baldwin. Baker and Dillow. W – Childress. L – Baker. HR – none.

Tennessee High 11, Sullivan East 2

LATE WEDNESDAY

Sullivan East 002 000 0 -- 2 4 0

Tennessee High 121 043 x -- 11 15 2

Botts, Ke. Fields (5) and Fields. Fields and Haga. W—Fields (16-5). L—Botts. HR—Strouth, East (5th, two on, two out)