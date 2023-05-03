BASEBALL
Sullivan East 9, Volunteer 0
District 1-AAA, at TVA Credit Union Ballpark
Volunteer 000 000 0 -- 0 2 2
Sullivan East 115 002 x -- 9 13 1
Haynes, Steele (3) and Stovall. Dickenson, McCoy (5), Delph (6) and Beach. W—Dickenson (4-2). L—Haynes.
Rural Retreat 16, Holston 0
Rural Retreat (12)02 2x - 16 10 0
Bott, Casey (1), Millinger (1) and D.Bott. Fontaine, Shelton (4) and Pritchard. W-Fontaine; L-J.Bott. HR-Fontaine (RR) 1st, 3 on; Bandrimer (RR) 1st, 1 on).
Castlewood 8, J.I. Burton 5
J.I. Burton 103 100 0—5 9 0
Castlewood 002 402 x—8 11 7
Dutton, Hart (6) and Keys. Salyers, Dishman (6) and King. W – Salyers. L – Dutton. S – Dishman. HR – none.
J.I. Burton 10, Castlewood 8
J.I. Burton 107 101 0—10 10 5
Castlewood 210 010 4—8 6 1
McCurdy, Mullins (2), Mooney (7) and Durham. Summers and J. Phillips. W – J. Mullins. L – Summers. S – Mooney. HR – Hollinger (JIB)
Rural Retreat 8, Holston 4
Holston 000 031 0 - 4 7 5
Rural Retreat 023 021 x - 8 11 3
Cobler and Turner. Jenna Mutter and Caroline Cox. W-Mutter; L-Cobler. HR-Mutter (RR) 3rd, 0 on; Cobler (HOL) 5th, 2 on.
