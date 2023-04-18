BASEBALL
John Battle 10, Virginia High 5
John Battle 320 010 4—10 7 2
Virginia High 102 110 0—5 5 2
Gobble, Sills (6) and Sturgill. Meredith, Taylor (4), Jordan (7) and Hucks. W – Gobble. L – Meredith. S – Sills. HR – none. JV game – Battle won, 9-0.
Union 10, Lee High 2
Lee High 100 001 0 - 2 9 3
Union 504 100 x - 10 6 1
C.Mullins, C.Leonard (4) and L.Mullins. Adams and Chandler. W-Adams; L-C.Mullins. HR-K.Chandler (UN).
Tennessee High 10, Unicoi County 7
Unicoi County 002 005 0 - 7 10 4
Tennessee High 511 130 x - 10 14 0
Jones, Green (5) and Batrez. Henard, Graziano (7) and Meyers. W-Henard; L-Jones; S-Graziano. HR-Hendrickson (UC) 3rd, 1 on, Jones (UC) 6th, 1 on.
Sullivan East 2, David Crockett 1
David Crockett 000 100 0 - 1 6 1
Sullivan East 200 000 0 - 2 7 1
Clark, Nix (4) and Archer. McCoy, Mitchell (6) and Beach. W-McCoy; L-Clark; S-Mitchell. HR-none.
Rural Retreat 16, Holston 3
Rural Retreat 004 39 - 16 12 2
Holston 101 10 - 3 4 5
Casey, J.Bott (5) and Du.Bott. Gilman, Roberts (5) and Sturgill. W-Gilman; L-Casey. HR-Sturgill (RR).
Abingdon 11, Gate City 1
Gate City 100 00 - 1 0 2
Abingdon 016 4x - 11 9 0
DePriest, Flanary (4) and Bledsoe. Humphreys, Turman and Bedwell. W-Humphreys; L-DePriest. HR-Beckett Dotson (AB) 4th, 3 on.
Science Hill 16, West Ridge 1
West Ridge 100 00 -- 1 4 4
Science Hill 454 3x -- 16 16 1
Witcher, Collingworth (3), Duncan (4) and Harris. Conner, Majethia (4) and Vermillion.
SOFTBALL
Patrick Henry 8, Northwood 1
Northwood 000 001 0 - 1 7 2
Patrick Henry 301 022 0 - 8 12 2
Wright and Widener. Doane and French. W-Wright; L-Doane. HR-none.
Elizabethton 7, Sullivan East 1
Elizabethton 020 220 1 -- 7 13 0
Sullivan East 000 100. 0 -- 1 3 0
Byrd and Johnson. Botts, Fields (5) and Holly. W-Byrd; L-Botts. HR-Williams (EZ) 2nd, 1 on.
Lebanon 10, Chilhowie 0
Chilhowie 000 000 - 0 3 2
Lebanon 031 231 - 10 12 2
Powell and Roland. Rasnake and Hill. W-Rasnake; L-Powell. HR-none.