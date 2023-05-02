BASEBALL

Lebanon 11, Northwood 1

Lebanon 007 40 - 11 8 0

Northwood 000 01 - 1 1 3

Phillips, Hess (4) and Crabtree. Kirk, Barlow (4) and Gonzalez. W-Phillips; L-Kirk. HR-Parker (LB).

John Battle 17, Gate City 3

John Battle 162 26 - 17 15 1

Gate City 000 30 - 3 5 1

Sills and Sturgill. Little, McMurray (3), Cassidy (4), Farley (5), Flanary (5) and Bledsoe. W-Sills; L-Little. HR-Hankins (JB).

Wise County Central 4, Lee High 0

Lee High 000 000 0 - 0 3 1

Wise Central 102 010 x - 4 3 1

C. Leonard, Hobbs (4) and Mullins. Wilson and Church. W-Wilson; L-Leonard. HR-none.

Abingdon 8, Union 5

Union 005 000 0 - 5 5 3

Abingdon 005 111 - 8 5 1

Adams, Stidham (3), Gibson (4) and Blanton. Humphreys, Dotson (5) and Bedwell. W-Humphreys; L-Stidham. S-Dotson. HR-none.

Honaker 14, Twin Valley 1

Twin Valley 000 10 x 1 0 5

Honaker 315 5x - 14 6 4

Cooper and Thompson. Horn and Johnson. W-Horn; L-Cooper. HR-none.

Honaker 21, Twin Valley 0

Twin Valley 000 00 - 0 3 6

Honaker (17)04 0x - 21 7 0

Hurley, Dotson (1) and Thompson. Hilton, Ball (2) and Johnson. W-Ball; L-Hurley. HR-none.

Virginia High 3, Richlands 1

Virginia High 010 020 0—3 4 1

Richlands 010 000 0—1 3 2

Foy, Whitt (7) and Hucks. Levi White and C.J. Earls. W – Foy. L – White. S – Whitt. HR – none.

Chilhowie 13, Holston 6

Chilhowie 150 410 2—13 14 3

Holston 102 012 0—6 9 2

Tuell, Nash (4), Poe (6), Crewey (7) and Bowman. Richardson, Casey (6) and Du. Bott. W – Tuell. L – Richardson. HR – none.

Tazewell 8, Marion 4

Tazewell 000 205 1—8 8 2

Marion 220 000 0—4 9 3

Myers, Duty (4) and Larimer. J. Pugh, Sayers (6) and Taylor. W – Duty. L – J. Pugh. HR – none.

SOFTBALL

Lebanon 19, Northwood 5

Lebanon (11)62 00 - 19 15 0

Northwood 203 00 - 5 7 5

Rasnake and Hill. Doane and French. W-Rasnake; L-Doane. HR-none.

Richlands 4, Virginia High 0

Virginia High 000 000 0 - 0 1 1

Richlands 301 000 x - 4 9 0

Stacy, James (5) and Corvin. Rife and Martin. W-Rife; L-Stacy. HR-Vance (RL)

Patrick Henry 9, Rural Retreat 3

Patrick Henry 240 300 0 - 9 9 3

Rural Retreat 200 001 0 - 3 6 5

Wright and Widener. Davidson and Cox. W-Wright; L-Davidson. HR-none.

Gate City 11, John Battle 6

Gate City 202 401 2—11 14 2

John Battle 005 001 0—6 7 1

Gillenwater, Baker (3) and Davidson. Roulett-Wheeler, Childress (6) and Baldwin. W – Baker. L – Roulett-Wheeler. HR – Davidson (GC), 4th, none on; S. Monroe (GC), 4th, two on; Bays (GC), 7th, one on; Wallace (JB), 6th, none on.

Tazewell 5, Marion 0

Tazewell 000 210 2-5 11 0

Marion 000 000 0-0 0 1

Compton and Hayes. Preston and Moss. W-Compton. L-Preston. HR-Hayes (T) 4th one on; Nunley (T) 5th none on