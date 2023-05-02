BASEBALL
Lebanon 11, Northwood 1
Lebanon 007 40 - 11 8 0
Northwood 000 01 - 1 1 3
Phillips, Hess (4) and Crabtree. Kirk, Barlow (4) and Gonzalez. W-Phillips; L-Kirk. HR-Parker (LB).
John Battle 17, Gate City 3
John Battle 162 26 - 17 15 1
Gate City 000 30 - 3 5 1
Sills and Sturgill. Little, McMurray (3), Cassidy (4), Farley (5), Flanary (5) and Bledsoe. W-Sills; L-Little. HR-Hankins (JB).
Wise County Central 4, Lee High 0
Lee High 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Wise Central 102 010 x - 4 3 1
C. Leonard, Hobbs (4) and Mullins. Wilson and Church. W-Wilson; L-Leonard. HR-none.
Abingdon 8, Union 5
Union 005 000 0 - 5 5 3
Abingdon 005 111 - 8 5 1
Adams, Stidham (3), Gibson (4) and Blanton. Humphreys, Dotson (5) and Bedwell. W-Humphreys; L-Stidham. S-Dotson. HR-none.
Honaker 14, Twin Valley 1
Twin Valley 000 10 x 1 0 5
Honaker 315 5x - 14 6 4
Cooper and Thompson. Horn and Johnson. W-Horn; L-Cooper. HR-none.
Honaker 21, Twin Valley 0
Twin Valley 000 00 - 0 3 6
Honaker (17)04 0x - 21 7 0
Hurley, Dotson (1) and Thompson. Hilton, Ball (2) and Johnson. W-Ball; L-Hurley. HR-none.
Virginia High 3, Richlands 1
Virginia High 010 020 0—3 4 1
Richlands 010 000 0—1 3 2
Foy, Whitt (7) and Hucks. Levi White and C.J. Earls. W – Foy. L – White. S – Whitt. HR – none.
Chilhowie 13, Holston 6
Chilhowie 150 410 2—13 14 3
Holston 102 012 0—6 9 2
Tuell, Nash (4), Poe (6), Crewey (7) and Bowman. Richardson, Casey (6) and Du. Bott. W – Tuell. L – Richardson. HR – none.
Tazewell 8, Marion 4
Tazewell 000 205 1—8 8 2
Marion 220 000 0—4 9 3
Myers, Duty (4) and Larimer. J. Pugh, Sayers (6) and Taylor. W – Duty. L – J. Pugh. HR – none.
SOFTBALL
Lebanon 19, Northwood 5
Lebanon (11)62 00 - 19 15 0
Northwood 203 00 - 5 7 5
Rasnake and Hill. Doane and French. W-Rasnake; L-Doane. HR-none.
Richlands 4, Virginia High 0
Virginia High 000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Richlands 301 000 x - 4 9 0
Stacy, James (5) and Corvin. Rife and Martin. W-Rife; L-Stacy. HR-Vance (RL)
Patrick Henry 9, Rural Retreat 3
Patrick Henry 240 300 0 - 9 9 3
Rural Retreat 200 001 0 - 3 6 5
Wright and Widener. Davidson and Cox. W-Wright; L-Davidson. HR-none.
Gate City 11, John Battle 6
Gate City 202 401 2—11 14 2
John Battle 005 001 0—6 7 1
Gillenwater, Baker (3) and Davidson. Roulett-Wheeler, Childress (6) and Baldwin. W – Baker. L – Roulett-Wheeler. HR – Davidson (GC), 4th, none on; S. Monroe (GC), 4th, two on; Bays (GC), 7th, one on; Wallace (JB), 6th, none on.
Tazewell 5, Marion 0
Tazewell 000 210 2-5 11 0
Marion 000 000 0-0 0 1
Compton and Hayes. Preston and Moss. W-Compton. L-Preston. HR-Hayes (T) 4th one on; Nunley (T) 5th none on