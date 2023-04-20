SOFTBALL
Chilhowie 11, Northwood 0
Chilhowie 100 00(10) - 11 9 0
Northwood 000 000 - 0 3 1
Dowell and Roland. Doane and French. W-Dowell; L-Doane. HR-Preston.
Eastside 2, Castlewood 0
Eastside 110 000 0 - 2 4 1
Castlewood 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Hall and Stanley. Summers and Phillips. W-Hall; L-Summers. HR-none.
Holston 7, Patrick Henry 5
Patrick Henry 202 000 1 - 5 5 4
Holston 000 232 x - 7 9 1
Wright and Widener. Cobler and Turner. W-Cobler; L-Wright. HR-none.
BASEBALL
Eastside 16, Castlewood 1
Eastside 003 94 - 16 18 1
Castlewood 000 10 - 1 2 4
Jaxsyn Collins, Tanner Perry (5) and Clay Ward. Jared Glovier, Austin Kiser, Cayden Dishman and Peyton King. W-Collins (2-1); L-Glovier. HR-Collins (ES) 3rd, 2 on.
Chilhowie 10, Northwood 0
Chilhowie 003 013 3 - 10 12 0
Northwood 000 000 0 - 0 3 3
Tuell and. Cardwell, Gonzalez (4), Barlow (7) and Caleb Johnson. W-Tuell; L-Cardwell. HR-Smith (CH).