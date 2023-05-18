SOFTBALL
Rye Cove 2, Eastside 0
Eastside;000;000;0-0;0;0
Rye Cove;002;000;x-2;3;0
Hall, Sartin (6) and Stanley. Muncy and Turner. W-Muncy; L-Hall. HR-none.
Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 2
Twin Springs;000;300;0-3;5;4
J.I. Burton;000;101;0-2;3;3
M.Gillenwater and Taylor. Mooney and Durham. W-M.Gillenwater; L-Mooney. HR-none.
Rural Retreat 2, Patrick Henry 0
Rural Retreat;100;001;0-2;8;0
Patrick Henry:000;000;0-0;7;0
Davidson and Cox. Wright and Widener. W-Davidson; L-Wright. HR-none.
Honaker 7, Grundy 2
Grundy;002;000;0-2;7;0
Honaker;113;002;x-7;15;1
Clevinger and Deel. Shelton and Ray. W-Shelton; L-Clevinger: HR-none.
BASEBALL
Tennessee High 9, Halls 7
Tennessee High;020;214;0-9;15;6
Halls;106;000;0-7;11;3
Henard, Price (3), Feathers (4) and Meyers. Vance, Young (5), Housewright (6), Heath (7) and Lethgo. W-Feathers. L-Housewright. HR-Mutter (THS) 6th none on
Thomas Walker 14, Castlewood 9
Thomas Walker;301;041;5—14;13;5
Castlewood;020;010;6—9;6;8
Hollandsworth, A. Grabeel (7) and Bertram. Glovier, Dishman (1), Glovier (5) and King. W – Hollandsworth. L – Glovier. HR – none
Lebanon 10, Rural Retreat 0
Rural Retreat;000;00-0;3;5
Lebanon;101;53-10;4;0
Roberts, Gilman (4) and Pritchard. Phillips and Crabtree. W-Phillips- L-Roberts. HR-none.
Chilhowie 4, Patrick Henry 3
Patrick Henry;002;010;0-3;5;0
Chilhowie;000;021;1-4;6;4
Monahan and Kausch. Booth and Bowman. W-Booth; L-Monahan. HR-none.
Honaker 13, Grundy 0
Grundy;000;00-0;1;4
Honaker;525;1x-13;15;2
Hurley and Surber. Musick, Nunley (4) and Horn. W-Musick; L-Hurley. HR-none.
LATE THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Abingdon 5, John Battle 3
John Battle;002;100;0-3;5;2
Abingdon;012;011;x-5;4;1
Hankins, Gobble (6) and Sturgill. Dotson, Humphreys (6) and Bedwell. W-Dotson. L-Hankins. S-Humphreys. HR-none.