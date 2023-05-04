BASEBALL
John Battle 11, Virginia High 9
Virginia High 200 033 1 - 9 9 3
John Battle 234 020 x - 11 11 3
Whitt, Meredith (3) and Hucks; Gobble, Lockhart (6), Ratliff (7) and Sturgill. W -- Gobble. L -- Whitt. S--Ratliff. HR -- Foy (VHS) 6th, two on.
Abingdon 10, Bluefield 0
Bluefield 000 00 - 0 0 4
Abingdon 510 4x - 10 7 0
Rockness and Crane. Aidan Woods and Bedwell. W-Woods; L-Rockness. HR-none.
Patrick Henry 14, Northwood 3
Patrick Henry 014 520 2 - 14 18 2
Northwood 300 000 0 - 3 4 1
Monahan and. Doane, Johnson (5), Mutter (6) and Gonzalez. W-Monahan; L-Doane. HR-Lester (PH) 2nd, 0 on; 4th, 3 on.
Castlewood 10, Twin Springs 0
Twin Springs 000 00 - 0 2 5
Castlewood 221 32 - 10 5 1
Ross, Hall (3), Farmer (4) and Daugherty. Glovier and King. W-Glovier; L-Ross. HR-none.
Eastside 10, Rye Cove 0
Rye Cove 000 00 - 0 0 7
Eastside 030 7x - 10 5 1
Meade, Rollins (4) and Kern. McCoy, Perry (5) and Ward. W-McCoy; L-Meade. HR-none.
Lebanon 13, Chilhowie 0
Lebanon 203 72—13 15 0
Chilhowie 000 00—0 5 6
Buchanan, Phillips (5) and Crabtree. Hall, Nash (4), Poe (4), Crewey (5) and Bowman. W – Buchanan (5-1). L – Hall (0-3). HR – none.
Tennessee High 10, Sullivan East 0
District 1-AAA baseball
At TVA Credit Union Ballpark
Sullivan East 000 000 -- 0 4 2
Tennessee High 301 033 -- 10 11 0
Tipton, Hicks (6) and Beach. Ladd and Meyers. W—Ladd (5-0). L—Tipton.
SOFTBALL
Patrick Henry 10, Northwood 0
Patrick Henry 400 06 - 10 6 1
Northwood 000 00 - 0 4 4
Wright and Widener. Doane and French. W-Wright; L-Doane. HR-none.
Tennessee High 2, Virginia High 1
Tennessee High 100 001 0 - 2 6 0
Virginia High 000 100 0 - 1 4 1
Fields and Haga. Stacy, James (4) and Corvin. W-Fields; L-James. HR-Haga (TH) 6th, 0 on.
John Battle 10, Union 9
Union 015 300 0—9 13 5
John Battle 101 100 7—10 13 2
Collingsworth and Day. Roulett-Wheeler, Childress (4) and Baldwin. W – Childress. L – Collingsworth. HR – Baldwin (JB); Bowery (JB); Day (U)
Rye Cove 4, Eastside 1
Rye Cove 000 120 1-4 9 0
Eastside 000 001 0-1 7 3
Muncy and Turner. Hall, Sartin (4), Hall (7) and Stanley. W-Muncy (12-0). L-Hall. HR-none.