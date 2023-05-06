BASEBALL
Virginia High 7, Tazewell 6
Tazewell 401 000 1-6 5 6 3
Virginia High 000 052 x-7 6 4
Duty, Myers (5), Childress (6) and Larimer. Foy, Whitt (5) and Hucks. W-Whitt. L-Myers. HR-none.
Abingdon 10, John Battle 5
Abingdon 050 003 2—10 8 1
John Battle 100 400 0—5 5 4
Dotson, Humphries (6) and Bedwell. Hill, Ratliff (4), Sills (7) and Sturgill. W – Dotson. L – Ratliff. S – Humphries. HR – Childress (JB), 1st, none on.
SOFTBALL
Chilhowie 12, Rural Retreat 2
Rural Retreat 100 001 - 2 6 3
Chilhowie 104 115 - 12 17 4
Davidson, Mutter (4) and Cox. Dowell and Roland. W-Dowell; L-Davidson. HR-Roland (CH) 3rd, 1 on.
LATE FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Union 11, Ridgeview 1
Ridgeview 010 00- 1 3 2
Union 003 08 - 11 14 0
Mullins, Rose (5), Owens (5) and Baker. Adams and Chandler. W-Adams; L-Mullins. HR-none.