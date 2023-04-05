BASEBALL
Union 14, Rye Cove 0
Rye Cove 000 00 - 0 4 2
Union 260 6x - 14 11 1
Rollins, Lane (6) and J.Kern. Stidham, Worley (4), Adams (5) and Chandler. W-Stidham; L-Rollins. HR-none.
J.I. Burton 9, Ridgeview 0
Ridgeview 000 000 0 - 0 3 4
J.I. Burton 310 500 x - 9 13 1
W-Godsey. L-Mullins. HR-none.
Tennessee High 21, Daniel Boone 11
Daniel Boone 621 20 - 11 11 1
Tennessee High 486 12 - 21 12 3
Jones, Roller (2) and Henry. Graziano, Feathers (2), Price (5) and Myers. W-Feathers; L-Jones. HR-Ashton Leonard (TH) 2nd, 3 on.
John Battle 13, Gate City 3
Gate City 000 021 - 3 3 5
John Battle 200 362 - 13 9 0
Little, McMurray (5), Flanary (5) and Bledsoe. Sills, Lockhart (6) and . HR-none.
Rural Retreat 13, Marion 10
Marion 000 810 1 - 10 10 3
Rural Retreat 002 0(10)1 x - 13 13 2
M.Pugh, Osborne (5), M.Pugh (5), Roberts (5), J.Pugh (6) and Taylor. Bandrimer, Caleb Roberts (4) and Trevor Shelton. W-Roberts; L-M.Pugh. HR-Sayers (MR) 5th, 0 on.
SOFTBALL
Lafayette 8, Eastside 2
Lafayette 212 002 1 - 8 10 0
Eastside 200 000 0 - 2 6 5
Cronan, Bridges (5) and Mack. Hall, Sartin (4) and Stanley, Frazier. W-Cronan; L-Hall. HR-none.
Lee High 12, J.I. Burton 5
Lee High 021 232 2 - 12 8 2
J.I, Burton 022 100 0 - 5 10 6
Bledsoe, Calton (3) and Turer. McCurdy, Mullins (5) and Durham. W-Calton; L-McCurdy. HR-Adams (NB)
West Ridge 4, Sullivan East 3
West Ridge 200 200 0 -- 4 11 0
Sullivan East 000 003 0 -- 3 5 0
Henley, Browder (6) and Moore. Botts, Fields (5) and Fields, Holly (5). W-Henley; L-Botts; S-Browder. HR-Fields (SE) 3rd. 2 on.