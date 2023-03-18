BASEBALL
LCA 4, John Battle 0
John Battle 000 000 0—0 1 1
Liberty Christian 000 310 x—4 6 2
Hankins, Lockhart (4), Gobble (6) and Sturgill. Palmer, Weaver (5) and Demoss. W – Palmer. L – Hankins (0-1). HR – Weaver (LCA), 4th, none on.
SOFTBALL
Lebanon 8, Halifax 6
Halifax 310 010 1—6 11 4
Lebanon 110 204 x—8 11 1
W – Rasnake. L – Payne.
Amherst 7, Lebanon 5
Lebanon 200 012 0—5 8 3
Amherst 102 040 x—7 10 3
W – McNerney. L – Rasnake. HR – Varney (L), 1st, one on; Charlton (A), 5th, none on; Combs 9A), 5th, one on.
West Ridge 3, Sullivan East 1
Sullivan East 001 0 -- 1 2 6
West Ridge 100 2 -- 3 6 0
Botts and Holly. Henley and Moore. W-Henley; L-Botts. HR-none.
Mt. Juliet 11, Sullivan East 2
Mt. Juliet 335 0 -- 11 6 2
Sullivan East 002 0 -- 2 3 2
Botts, Del Prete (3) and Holly. Stewart and Schaffer. W-Stewart; L-Botts. HR-Costley (MJ) 2nd, 1 on.
Farragut 14, Sullivan East 5
Farragut 455 -- 14 17 0
Sullivan East 050 -- 5 4 0
Del Prete and Hall. Mattina and Morrison. W-Mattina; L-Del Prete. HR-Morriston (F) 2nd, 1 on; Nichols (F) 3rd, 1 on; Leto (F) 3rd, 0 on.
Morristown East 9, Sullivan East 0
Sullivan East 000 0 -- 0 0 1
Morristown East 171 x -- 9 12 0
Botts and Holly. Rader and Hamilton. W-Rader; L-Botts. HR-Davis (MW) 2nd, 2 on; Rader (MW) 2nd, 0 on.
Sullivan East 3, Unaka 2
Sullivan East 011 10 -- 3 9 1
Unaka 100 01 -- 2 5 1
Botts and Holly. Kimberly, Hailey (3) and Mollie. W-Botts;L-Hailey. HR-Faust (U) 5th, 0 on.