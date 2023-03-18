BASEBALL

LCA 4, John Battle 0

John Battle 000 000 0—0 1 1

Liberty Christian 000 310 x—4 6 2

Hankins, Lockhart (4), Gobble (6) and Sturgill. Palmer, Weaver (5) and Demoss. W – Palmer. L – Hankins (0-1). HR – Weaver (LCA), 4th, none on.

SOFTBALL

Lebanon 8, Halifax 6

Halifax 310 010 1—6 11 4

Lebanon 110 204 x—8 11 1

W – Rasnake. L – Payne.

Amherst 7, Lebanon 5

Lebanon 200 012 0—5 8 3

Amherst 102 040 x—7 10 3

W – McNerney. L – Rasnake. HR – Varney (L), 1st, one on; Charlton (A), 5th, none on; Combs 9A), 5th, one on.

West Ridge 3, Sullivan East 1

Sullivan East 001 0 -- 1 2 6

West Ridge 100 2 -- 3 6 0

Botts and Holly. Henley and Moore. W-Henley; L-Botts. HR-none.

Mt. Juliet 11, Sullivan East 2

Mt. Juliet 335 0 -- 11 6 2

Sullivan East 002 0 -- 2 3 2

Botts, Del Prete (3) and Holly. Stewart and Schaffer. W-Stewart; L-Botts. HR-Costley (MJ) 2nd, 1 on.

Farragut 14, Sullivan East 5

Farragut 455 -- 14 17 0

Sullivan East 050 -- 5 4 0

Del Prete and Hall. Mattina and Morrison. W-Mattina; L-Del Prete. HR-Morriston (F) 2nd, 1 on; Nichols (F) 3rd, 1 on; Leto (F) 3rd, 0 on.

Morristown East 9, Sullivan East 0

Sullivan East 000 0 -- 0 0 1

Morristown East 171 x -- 9 12 0

Botts and Holly. Rader and Hamilton. W-Rader; L-Botts. HR-Davis (MW) 2nd, 2 on; Rader (MW) 2nd, 0 on.

Sullivan East 3, Unaka 2

Sullivan East 011 10 -- 3 9 1

Unaka 100 01 -- 2 5 1

Botts and Holly. Kimberly, Hailey (3) and Mollie. W-Botts;L-Hailey. HR-Faust (U) 5th, 0 on.