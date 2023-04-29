BASEBALL
Tennessee High 6, Sullivan East 3
Sullivan East 101 000 1—3 5 1
Tennessee High 011 130 x—6 9 0
Dickenson, Delph (2), McCoy (4), Mitchell (5) and Beach. Meyers, Ladd (5), Price (6) and Slater, Meyers (5). W – Meyers. L – Delph. HR – Blevins (THS), 4th, none on.
Tazewell 9, Woodrow Wilson 3
Woodrow Wilson 003 000 0—3 4 5
Tazewell 150 210 x—9 8 1
Tolliver, Patterson (2) and Mollohan. Duty, Myers (5), B. Patterson (7) and Larimer. W – Duty. L – Tolliver. HR – none.
Bluefield 13, Graham 10
Bluefield 320 600 2—13 14 2
Graham 243 001 0—10 9 1
Rockness, Harmon (3) and Crane. Phillips, Miller (4), Wooldridge (4) and Hale. W – Harmon. L – Phillips. HR – none.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 3, Sullivan East 0
Sullivan East 000 000—0 6 1
David Crockett 110 01x—3 5 0
Botts and Fields. Honeycutt and Davis. W – Honeycutt. L – Botts. HR – none.
Sullivan East 6, Greeneville 5
Greeneville 102 20—5 10 0
Sullivan East 002 4x—6 5 1
Jackson and Carpenter. Del Prete, Fields (4) and Fields, Leonard (4). W – Fields. L – Jackson. HR – none.