BASEBALL

R. Retreat 10, Marion 5

Rural Retreat 140 003 2-10 12 5

Marion 010 400 0-5 7 3

Gilman, Roberts (2) and Prichard. Roberts, Bade (2), Terry (6), Sayers (7) and Taylor. W-C. Roberts. L-B. Roberts. HR-none.

Patrick Henry 13, Eastside 3

Eastside 110 10 - 3 6 5

Patrick Henry 028 03 - 13 11 2

Collins, Terry (3) and Ward. Kausch and Daniels, Monahan. W-Kausch; L-Collins.

Chilhowie 3, Grayson County 2

Grayson County 010 010 00 - 2 5 4

Chilhowie 200 000 01 - 3 6 2

Sindler, Goad (5), Rector (7) and Cheeks. Hall, Tuell (5) and Bowman. W-Tuell; L-Rector. HR-none.

Honaker 6, Holston 3

Honaker 230 001 0 - 6 6 1

Holston 000 030 0 - 3 4 6

J.Hilton, C.Ball (6), M.Nunley (7) and J.Horn. Jake Bott, Richardson (7) and Du.Bott. W-Hilton; L-J.Bott; S-Nunley. HR-none.

Rye Cove 13, Northwood 0

Game 1

Rye Cove 405 4 - 13 7 0

Northwood 000 0 - 0 2 3

Rollins and Kern. Caleb Johnson, Minton (3), Mutter (4) and Richard Gonzalez. W-Rollins; L-Johnson.

Rye Cove 1, Northwood 0

Game 2

Rye Cove 001 - 1 1 0

Northwood 000 - 0 1 2

Kern and Rollins. Denim Kirk and Gonzalez. W-Kern; L-Kirk.

Abingdon 14, Lee High 3

Lee High 201 00 - 3 1 1

Abingdon 351 5 - 14 8 2

C.Leonard, Hobbs (2), C.Mullins (4), J.Leonard (5) and L.Mullins. Fellhauer, Ferguson (1), Debusk (3), Dotson (4), Humphreys (5) and Bedwell. W-Ferguson; L-C.Leonard; HR-Jett Humphreys (AB) 1st, 2 on.

Tennessee High 13, Elizabethton 1

Elizabethton 010 00—1 5 2

Tennessee High 382 0x—13 10 2

Slagle, Hubbard (2), Rowland (4) and Nave. Henard and Meyers. W – Henard (2-0). L – Slagle. HR – Mutter (THS), 1st, one on.

Wise Central 10, Richlands 4

Richlands 010 003 0—4 4 2

Wise Central 323 200 x—10 10 0

White, Vass (2), Hale (5) and Earls. Bolling, Hayes (6) and Church. W – Bolling. L – White. HR – Bolling (Central)

Lebanon 3, Virginia High 2

Lebanon 011 001 0—3 3 2

Virginia High 000 020 0—2 5 2

Barton, Breeding (5), Buchanan (5), Phillips (7) and Crabtree. Meredith, Foy (4), Taylor (7) and Hucks. W – Buchanan. L – Foy. S – Phillips. HR – none.

SOFTBALL

Game 1

Rye Cove 10, Northwood 0

Northwood 000 - 0 1 0

Rye Cove 541 - 10 12 0

Doane and French. Muncy and Turner. W-Muncy; L-Doane. HR-Turner (RC) 1st, 1 on.

Game 2

Rye Cove 12, Northwood 0

Northwood 000 - 0 2 3

Rye Cove 75x - 12 10 0

Doane and French. Hood, Waldron (2) and Turner, Hood. HR-none.

Marion 17, Rural Retreat 1

Rural Retreat 000 01 - 0 1 1 2

Marion 443 6x - 17 20 1

Davidson and Cox. Preston and Moss. W-Preston; L-Davidson. HR-J.Ferland (M) 1st, 0 on; 2nd, 1 on.

Richlands 10, Honaker 1

Honaker 000 010 0—1 2 1

Richlands 223 201 x—10 14 0

Rasnake, Shelton (4) and Dye. Vance, Lamie (6) and Martin. W – Vance. L – Rasnake. HR – none.

Sullivan East 8, Verona 0

Sullivan East 003 005 0—8 9 1

Verona 000 000 0—0 4 5

Botts and Holly. Kreuser, Starkey (6) and Osting. W – Botts (2-5). L – Kreuser. HR – none.

Eastside 14, Patrick Henry 1

Eastside 003 026 3—14 13 2

Patrick Henry 000 010 0—1 4 5

Sartin, Hall (3) and Stanley. Wright and Widener. W – Hall. L – Wright.