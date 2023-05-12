agate Prep Lines May 12, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOFTBALLRichlands 7, Marion 6 Richlands 100 210 201 - 7 10 0 Marion 001 001 400 - 6 4 2 Rife and Martin. Preston and Moss. W-Rife; L-Moss. HR-Breeding (RL), Preston (MR) 2, Totten. 0 Comments Tags School Systems Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47 She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges. Hometown Stories: Abingdon woman opens sweet shop to honor mother’s dream ABINGDON, Va. — This Mother’s Day may be a bittersweet one for an Abingdon businesswoman. Some Sullivan offices moving to former school BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Over the past few months, Sullivan County’s maintenance crew has been busy fixing up the former Blountville Elementary Sc… LOCALS IN THE PROS NOTES: Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) off to fine start in May “It’s always great when you can stack good days together, but it’s such a long season you can’t get too high or too low. It’s a marathon.” Mage crosses finish 1st in Kentucky Derby amid 7th death Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.